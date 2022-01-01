Smith & Nephew: Flat FY22 Growth, Now An Execution Story

Feb. 22, 2023 2:43 PM ETSmith & Nephew plc (SNN)SNNUF
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • Smith & Nephew saw flat top-line growth, declines in earnings and CFFO relative to FY21.
  • Management has instilled a new 12-point plan in order to drive performance from FY23 onwards.
  • It is now a matter of execution, and we rate SNN a hold at 24x earnings, in-line with the industry multiple.

A red background material with the image of a rising graph.

anna/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Medical devices behemoth Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) reported its Q4 FY22 results with a flat result at the top-line and earnings that missed consensus estimates. After a series of headwinds impacting performance

r

Data: SNN Q4/FY22' investor presentation, pp. 22

r

Data: SNN Q4/FY22' investor presentation, pp.17

t

Note: YoY growth presented on reported numbers. Forex-adjusted growth percentages aren't shown. (Data: Author, adapted from SNN Q4 FY22' results)

44

Data: SNN SEC Filings, SNN Q4/FY22' financial report

r

Data: Author, using data from SNN's SEC Filings, and FY22' results

r

Data: SNN Q4/FY22' investor presentation, pp.30

r

Data: Seeking Alpha, SNN, see: "Ratings"

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.57K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.