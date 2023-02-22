Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 2:11 PM ETStandard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.55K Followers

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Cristello - Vice President, Investor Relations

Larry Sills - Chairman of the Board

Eric Sills - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jim Burke - Chief Operating Officer

Nathan Iles - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Standard Motor Products Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's call will be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Tony Cristello, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tony Cristello

Thank you, Corliss. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Standard Motor Products fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm Tony Cristello, Vice President of Investor Relations. And with me today are Larry Sills, Chairman of the Board; Eric Sills, President and CEO; Jim Burke, Chief Operating Officer; and Nathan Iles, Chief Financial Officer.

In conjunction with our reported financial results, we published a separate press release earlier this morning announcing the creation of a new segment, Engineered Solutions and the remaining of our existing segments. In addition to the press release, we posted a supplementary slide presentation to the IR website, providing more information on these changes.

On our call today, Eric will provide an overview of our performance in the quarter, and Nathan will then discuss our financial results. Eric will then give an overview in greater detail on our newly cast segments and the underlying strategy before some concluding remarks and opening the call up for Q&A.

Before we begin this morning, I'd like to remind you that some of the material that we'll be discussing today may include forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.