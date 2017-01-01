Sell Alert: 2 Overvalued Dividend Sells And 2 Great Replacement Buy Opportunities

Feb. 23, 2023 7:00 AM ETBAH, CVX, DEA, EOG, GD, KO, LHX, LMT, NOC, OKE, TGT, WMT, XOM5 Comments
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Marketplace

Summary

  • In this choppy market, taking gains on overvalued dividend stocks protects your capital.
  • Reinvesting them in undervalued stocks has many benefits, including an increase in income.
  • Here are 2 sells & 2 replacement buys.
  • The Dividend Freedom Tribe members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Wooden blocks with percentage sign and down arrow, financial recession crisis, interest rate decline, risk management concept

ThitareeSarmkasat

Written by Sam Kovacs.

Introduction

A couple weeks ago, I highlighted 3 dividend stocks which in my mind were clear sells, and provided suggestions as to which stocks would provide great alternatives.

The article was well received by most, but

XOM MAD Chart

XOM MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

XOM Income Simulation

XOM Income Simulation (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

EOG MAD Chart

EOG MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

EOG MAD Chart (5years)

EOG MAD Chart (5years) (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

EOG pays a lot of dividends

EOG Earnings Call Presentation

EOG Income Simulation

EOG Income Simulation (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

LMT MAD Chart

LMT MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

LMT Income Simulation

LMT Income Simulation (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

DEA MAD Chart

DEA MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

DEA Income simulation

DEA Income simulation (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

If you want to Buy Low, Sell High & Get Paid to wait...

The first thing you want to do is hit the orange “follow” button, so we can let you know when we write more dividend related articles.

But if you want the best experience, join the Dividend Freedom Tribe!


Our model portfolios are ahead of the market, and our community of nearly 900 members is always discussing latest developments in dividend stocks.

If you want to learn more, we’re currently offering deep discounts on our annual subscription. Click here to get a free trial.

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
40.58K Followers
#1 Service For Investors Who Want To Retire Rich On Dividends.

Hi there! We're Robert & Sam, a dad & son team of dividend investors.

If you're looking for regular analysis of some of the best dividend opportunities, you're in the right place!

We regularly publish articles highlighting high quality companies, with superior management and dividend policies, which are trading at great prices.

Whether you're retired or still accumulating, we offer a path towards reducing risk while achieving strong returns.

We eat, breathe and sleeep dividend investing. We've poured thousands of hours of our lives into researching, creating original strategies, and developing tech solutions which make investing a breeze.

If you want to benefit from all of this, you should seriously consider trying "The Dividend Freedom Tribe", which includes a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, our buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors.

Contributing authors for The Dividend Freedom Tribe include Tomas Andrade Campanini and Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT



Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX, EOG, DEA, BAH, LHX, OKE, TGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.