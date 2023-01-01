TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Joseph Purtell

Inflation is on a downward trajectory but will take time to return to target.

Last week’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading was in line with consensus expectations for January, with headline CPI increasing 0.5% month-over-month (MoM) and 6.4% year-over-year (YoY). Core inflation rose 0.4% MoM and 5.6% YoY. In the non-core categories, the headline number was boosted by both food and energy, which rose 0.5% and 2.0% MoM, respectively. Within the core components, goods were up by a modest 0.07% MoM while services increased by 0.55% MoM.

While printing near forecaster expectations, the January CPI report represents an upward drift relative to the Q4 2022 pace (which itself was restated slightly higher than its originally published number with the updated seasonal factors). As we laid out in previous analysis after the release of December CPI, we judged that the Q4 rate of inflation was understating the actual underlying trend, largely because of core goods deflation. We did not expect this to persist into 2023, and indeed the January CPI report showed a return of core goods to low-yet-positive levels of inflation, a place where we expect them to remain, on average, for the rest of the year. Additionally, while we expect a moderation in core services in 2023—mainly a deceleration in shelter inflation to more normal levels—we project that this will not begin in earnest until the second quarter and into year-end. We expect that the elevated level of inflation in January will roughly remain throughout the first quarter before a more sustainable, yet slow, downtrend takes hold.

With the January CPI report in hand, coupled with the dynamics described above, we have not materially changed our longer-term inflation forecasts. We continue to expect inflation to remain well above the Fed’s 2% target by year-end 2023 at 3.2% and 3.5% on headline and core, respectively, while by year-end 2024 inflation should be near 2%.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.