In my latest article on Camden Property Trust (CPT), I explained why I believe that the Sunbelt property market is likely to remain balanced, even-though a record amount of new apartments will be completed over the next two years. Although rents cannot reasonably be expected to continue to grow by double-digits, I think the Sunbelt remains one of the best positioned markets for apartments (mainly due to high job growth) and all real estate investors should strive to have at least some exposure to the market.

In today's article I want to provide a detailed analysis on one of my favorite plays on the US residential market - the Canadian based BSR REIT (TSX:HOM.U:CA) (OTCPK:BSRTF).

Overview

BSR is a Canadian-domiciled REIT with properties located exclusively in the Sunbelt region. The REIT used to own properties in smaller towns in Arkansas and Oklahoma, but has changed its strategy a few year ago, selling the majority of its portfolio and focusing on three cities in Texas - Dallas, Austin and Houston. This was a bold move by management and indeed an expensive one as the old properties sold at significantly higher cap rates compared to the newer properties in Texas. This transition also reduced the average age of the portfolio from 29 years to 11 years, thereby reducing capex spending. By now, we can confidently say that it paid off as the Texas market has been on fire over the past few years. Currently the REIT owns 31 garden-style apartment communities totaling 8,666 units (85% of which is located in Texas) with an average occupancy of 94.7%.

BSR's properties tend to be B-class and cater to a broad resident base that tends to rent by necessity. This is reiterated by the median income of residents that signed leases in Q3 2022 of $84,000. I like this a lot, because I think it will make the company quite resilient at times of high new supply. This is because the newly finished properties are generally A-class buildings that are targeting individuals with higher incomes. I expect competition in the higher-end segment to increase a lot, possibly putting downward pressure on rents. But the lower segment could be largely immune to this. Also, the average monthly rent payment of $1,460, accounts for only 20% of average tenants income. This is really good rent coverage - on par with the average for the Texas market and below the national average of 27%.

Financials

The company doesn't report their Q4 results until March, so for now we have to work with their Q3 2022 results. The company recorded solid same store NOI growth of 9.7% YoY, while their total NOI increased by 11.2% YoY - this was driven by new leases (+12.3%) and renewals (+10.3%). FFO for 2022 is expected at $0.86 per share (up from $0.60 a year prior). Those are amazing results, quite similar to those of their peers in the region. But as argued earlier, the days of double digit rent growth are likely over and going forward I only expect modest rent growth of 4-5% per year.

Dividend investors will be pleased to hear that the company pays monthly dividends at a dividend yield of 3.58%. The dividend is well covered with a payout ratio of 60%. I would expect this dividend to grow slightly under the FFO growth rate of 5% going forward.

The REIT has $720 Million of debt, of which 100% is fixed at an average interest rate of 3.4% (vs 3.8% for 10-yr treasury yields). There are no maturities in 2023, but in 2024 the company will have to refinance $160 Million worth of debt which poses some refinancing risk which most likely will result in an increase in interest expense. The company currently has $180 million in liquidity of which $10 Million is cash.

Valuation

At first glance the company trades at a significant discount, but this is misleading as BSR's reported NAV of $22.32 per share is based on a 4% cap rate, which in the current high interest rate environment is just crazy. So I'll do my own calculation.

With a market cap of $880 Million and debt of $720 Million we can quickly calculate the implied cap rate that the REIT is trading at. With 2022 NOI expected to come in at $85 Million, the implied cap rate is 5.3%. Based on my experience this is reasonable. Normally for this kind of a REIT I would assume a cap rate around 5%, but with the uncertainty we're facing with inflation and interest rates, I will keep the cap rate as is and conclude that BSR is fairly valued and trades at a reasonable cap rate for what it is.

BSR has a relatively short history so a comparison to its historical average P/FFO multiple makes little sense. It is much better to compare it to peers.

REIT P/FFO BSR REIT 17.3x Camden Property Trust 18.1x Mid America Apartment 20.2x Click to enlarge

Relative to peers BSR is trading at a discount but I would argue that the discount is justified because unlike CPT or MAA, BSR doesn't have its own development divisions which means it has to acquire properties on the market, which is almost always more expensive than developing their own. Overall, BSR seems fairly valued relative to peers as well.

So with that said, what can we reasonably expect from BSR?

3.6% dividend yield (growing at 4% per year)

4% FFO growth for the next two to three years

no multiple expansion as the company is fairly valued here at 17.3x FFO

-> total return of 7.8% per year (on par with expected market return)

Note: as of today, the stock trades on TSX. If the stock was to list on a major US exchange, this would be a major catalyst. Unfortunately, I've seen no indication this yet.

Remember how I look to generate alpha:

start with a thesis why a given industry/sector should outperform stay overweight in those sectors for as long as the thesis is valid look for companies with sound fundamentals that are either undervalued or fairly valued with exceptional growth prospects if a company becomes overvalued, trim the position and rotate into another stock/sector that is still undervalued if a company becomes increasingly undervalued and the thesis is still valid, add to the position generate alpha and repeat

My total return then comes from the dividend yield, EPS growth and multiple expansion as the valuation normalizes over time. I always target a total return in excess of market returns (>8%) to generate alpha.

What things do I look for when selecting individual stocks to buy?

strong and safe fundamentals good management teams with a track-record of caring about shareholders healthy EPS growth well-covered dividend discount relative to peers and/or historical fair multiples other catalysts

Verdict

As we've seen the Sunbelt will likely continue to be a good place to invest mainly due to its strong growth prospects. With that said all major apartment REITs that operate in the sector are pretty fairly priced and can be expected to generate around 8-10% per year going forward. The preference in which REIT to choose then comes down to personal preference.

BSR is a smaller REIT that is easy to overlook. While its position is not as strong as some of its peers, I like the fact that it focuses mostly on lower and lower-middle class with their portfolio of B-class properties. I believe that these properties are likely to be more resilient than higher-end A-class properties, especially in an environment with high new supply coming to the market.

The REIT is well positioned to continue to grow at a modest 5% rate and seems fairly priced with an implied cap rate of 5.3%. As such BSR can be reasonably expected to return about 8% per year for the next three years which is on par with the expected market return. The decision whether to buy then comes down to your required rate of return. For me, BSR is currently a "HOLD" here at $15.00 but I will add to my position if the price continues to go lower.

