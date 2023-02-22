Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 2:35 PM ETKaltura, Inc. (KLTR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.55K Followers

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Erica Mannion - Sapphire Investor Relations

Ron Yekutiel - CEO

Yaron Garmazi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer.

DJ Hynes - Canaccord Genuity

Austin Williams - Wells Fargo

Michael Funk - Bank of America

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Tom Blakey - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Kaltura Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. All material contained in the webcast is the sole property and copyright of Kaltura with all rights reserved. For opening remarks and introductions, I will now turn the call over to Erica Mannion at Sapphire Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Erica Mannion

Thank you, and good morning. With me today from Kaltura are Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Yaron Garmazi, Chief Financial Officer. Ron will begin with a summary of the results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, and the company's plans and expected trends for 2023. Yaron will then provide details of the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, followed by the company's outlook for the first quarter and full year of 2023. We will then open the call for questions.

Please note that this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Kaltura's expected future financial results and management's expectations and plans for the business. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed here.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements can be found in the Risk Factors section of Kaltura's quarterly report on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.