Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 2:38 PM ETGentherm Incorporated (THRM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.55K Followers

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yijing Brentano - SVP of Strategy, Corporate Development and IR

Phil Eyler - President and CEO

Matteo Anversa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Luke Junk - Baird

Matt Koranda - Roth

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum

Glenn Chin - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Gentherm Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Strategy Update. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Yijing Brentano, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Yijing Brentano

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today.

Gentherm's earnings results were released earlier this morning and a copy of the release is available at gentherm.com. In addition to discussing fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, Phil Eyler, our President and CEO; and Matteo Anversa, our CFO, will also share Gentherm's strategic plan for 2023 and beyond.

You will be able to see the slides on your webcast screen when we advance through them here in the room. A copy of the complete slide deck will be posted under the Events tab in the Investor Relations section of gentherm.com immediately following the completion of Phil and Matteo's prepared comments.

In addition, an audio replay of this event will be available for 90 days. Additionally, a webcast replay of today's call will be available later today on the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal security laws. Statements reflect our current views with

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.