Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 2:39 PM ETElement Solutions Inc (ESI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.55K Followers

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 22, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Varun Gokarn - Senior Director, Strategy and Finance

Ben Gliklich - CEO

Carey Dorman - CFO

Martin Franklin - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Josh Spector - UBS

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

Kieran De Brun - Mizuho

Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital Markets

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Rock Hoffman - Bank of America

David Silver - Seal King

Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Element Solutions Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And I will now turn the call over to Varun Gokarn, Senior Director of Strategy and Finance. Please go ahead.

Varun Gokarn

Good morning, and thank you for participating in our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me are our CEO, Ben Gliklich; our CFO, Carey Dorman; and our Executive Chairman, Sir Martin Franklin. In accordance with Regulation FD, we are webcasting this conference call. A replay will be made available in the Investors section of the company's website shortly after completion of the call. During today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about the company's future performance and financial results.

These statements are based on assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our earnings release, supplemental slides and most recent SEC filings for a discussion of material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations. These materials can be found on the company's website in the Investors section under News and Events.

Today's materials also include financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.