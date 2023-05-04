Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

It has been a while since we discussed Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), or even had exposure to Devon since having various positions called away in 2022. We thought that there might be a trading opportunity around not only Devon but the entire energy industry when the winter storm hit Texas, as everyone would have to deal with not only lower energy prices, but production hits that would more than offset any production gains from new wells/production. Warnings began to trickle out, but many ignored them, and now we are seeing what we believe to be overreactions.

We wrote an article focusing on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and their announcement regarding production losses from the winter storm. While that stock has fallen by over 6% since our article, we suspect that it might test support around $200/share, as we think management will be announcing a smaller variable dividend for shareholders this quarter. Basically, PXD is in the same situation that Devon shareholders find themselves in; a great company, with great assets, managing a dividend policy that consists of a base dividend and a variable component during a correction in energy prices. While the business is strong and everything looks great, investors are dealing with the disappointment of lower overall payouts.

Devon's Dividend

So, the good news from the recently released quarterly results (Q4 2022) was that the company increased the fixed dividend (the base) by 11% starting with the next dividend in March. So the fixed portion moves up from $0.18/share per quarter to $0.20/share per quarter. While this may seem low, we view it as good news because management has enough faith in the company's finances to commit to paying a quarterly fixed rate dividend that yields roughly 1.50% - which is before distributing up to 50% of the excess free cash flow to shareholders via the variable rate dividend policy.

While DVN's dividend has risen sharply over the past two years, we are now starting to see quarter-over-quarter declines for the variable dividend portion. (Devon Q4 2022 Quarterly Results Presentation)

Importantly, Devon's results were impacted by the winter storm, with production for the quarter being reduced by 2% due to the weather. This, coupled with falling pricing, led to the overall lower dividend as the variable rate dividend fell from $1.17/share per quarter to $0.69/share for the quarter. All-in, the cash dividend for Q1 2023 is going to be $0.89/share per quarter - down from the Q4 2022 dividend of $1.35/share.

Devon's Results

While the market was not too keen on Devon's plans to boost spending in 2023, we think that the increase in production in Q4 provides a solid base to build from and that the market might be viewing this all wrong. Oil volumes of 316k BOPD came in at a record high for the company, and Devon expects that overall production will come in around 635k BOEPD and ramp up into the 643k to 663k BOEPD production range. From Devon Energy's Q4 2022 Quarterly Results press release:

Devon will see production increase early in 2023. (Devon Energy Q4 Quarterly Results Press Release)

It would appear from this statement that much of Devon's production increases are going to be realized in the first two quarters of 2023; and maybe more importantly, the production growth will continue to be heavily skewed towards oil production. Spending will be heavier than planned in the first half of the year "due to the addition of a temporary fourth frac crew in the Delaware Basin," as Rick Muncrief (Devon's CEO) explained on the Q4 conference call to discuss the quarterly results. Spending to add oil production when prices are still well above costs is a good move, and will help the company with their overall long-term production plans.

Clay Gaspar highlighted some key operational items and laid out the plan for 2023 spending. Devon is essentially going to operate through the full year 2023 as they operated in Q4 2022, on an activity basis, allocating spending across the portfolio - including the two recently acquired properties. Devon will run 25 rigs through the year, which should result in around 400 new wells being placed online during 2023. With 60% of the capital budget for 2023 being targeted for the Delaware Basin, Devon will operate 16 rigs on their acreage.

Management noted that the drag on production in Q1 2023 is due to a compressor facility in the Stateline area being down caused by a fire, which occurred in late January. There are crews working on repairing the facility right now, but more importantly, the company has already secured the equipment necessary for repairs. The impact on production in Q1 is going to be about 10,000 BOEPD, however the facility and production should be back up by mid-March which paves the way for higher production volumes in Q2.

Looking Forward

Devon executives stated numerous times that their priority is on the dividend and returning capital to shareholders. This was also apparent in the press release and accompanying slide deck. We thought Jeff Ritenour's, Devon's CFO, prepared remarks on the conference call were key though, as it seems that Devon might be shifting its sights more towards share buybacks and less towards debt reduction. The following statement caught our eye (emphasis added):

"Our strong investment-grade financial position provides us the opportunity to return more free cash flow to shareholders and be less aggressive on debt reduction.

Moving forward, we'll look to retire debt as it comes due, utilizing our healthy cash balance. Our next debt maturity comes due in August of this year totaling $242 million. We will have additional opportunities to pare down debt with maturities coming due in 2024 and 2025 as well."

There was also this gem:

"As we head into 2023, we expect to be active buyers of our stock, especially if we see trading weakness relative to our peers."

With $700 million still authorized on a share buyback program that expires on May 4, 2023 management will be spending heavily from their $1.5 billion cash stockpile on the balance sheet to buy back shares. We suspect that the Board of Directors will either increase and extend the current program, or announce a new program if management does exhaust it before May 2023.

Data by YCharts

Our Trade

As we have done before, we want to trade Devon Energy Corporation using the options market. There is a lot of noise surrounding the Federal Reserve, interest rates and inflation right now, so rather than buying outright here we believe selling some puts is a bit more prudent. We like the value at these levels, especially with Devon's low cost production, but we think that the market may be in for another surprise and Devon might test its lows. With management looking to opportunistically purchase shares via the repurchase plan, it does seem that the low $50s is a nice place to establish a small position outright, so we cannot argue with that.

However, we like the Devon March 17, 2023 Puts with a $53/share strike price. Trading these today can generate a $2.01/share option premium, which after fees/commission leaves just over $200 per contract. Generating a 3.77% yield for 23 days is a pretty solid trade, and if you do have to take delivery of the shares, your cost basis would be just under $51/share.

Final Thoughts

We like this trade, as we feel that the worst may be over on this latest selloff. It allows us to hedge ourselves somewhat by lowering our potential cost basis in the face of what might be a more aggressive Federal Reserve, or pocket a decent return over three weeks. Getting paid now to deal with the same problems that you would be facing if you had purchased the Devon Energy Corporation shares outright seems logical. With management aggressively repurchasing shares (and the potential for an additional share buyback program announcement), we think that the risk/reward at these levels is finally beginning to look attractive for Devon Energy Corporation.