Back in September 2021, I concluded that it was time to image the images with regard to Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK). This followed a period of solid execution, as the transition to a subscription model resulted in accelerating growth, accompanied by real bottom-line margin gains in a pandemic-driven environment.

This momentum and the M&A involvement made the situation compelling, if only for the fact that SSTK shares had done quite well already. In fact, the shares had rallied from <$50 mark pre-pandemic to the $110s in September 2021.

A Great Decade

Shutterstock went public back in 2012, when shares were sold to the public at $22 per share. This was a completely different time mantra, of course, as paying for intellectual property was not as common as it is today.

Shutterstock, Inc. held a database of 20 million images at the time, used and paid for by more than half a million users. A prevailing valuation of half a billion translated into a sales multiple of 4 times based on $120 million in sales on which the company posted solid profits, with double-digit net profit margins posted on the bottom line.

Shares rose to $100 in 2014, collapsed to $30 in 2016, and ever since have largely hovered around the $50 mark for a long period of time. Between the IPO and the outset of the pandemic, the company had grown revenues to $650 million, yet actual operating earnings were stuck around $20 million. While top line sales growth was demonstrated upon, net earnings were flat, indicating continued and severe margin pressure. With earnings power coming in around a dollar, the valuations were high, even as Shutterstock, Inc. held $300 million in net cash.

The pandemic actually was beneficial for the business as the company was able to post modest growth, while cutting costs in a big way. This made that sales rose to $666 million, on which annual net profits $72 million were posted, equal to more than $2 per share. With the company guiding for 2021 sales to rise to $715 million and earnings seen between $2.75 and $2.90 per share (adjusted), the future looked quite good.

Part of the growth was driven from a change in the business model, with Shutterstock moving from pay-per-use to a subscription based business model. The company has seen some improved momentum and announced some interesting bolt-on deals.

Trading at $114 in September 2021, the company was granted a $4.2 billion equity valuation, or about $3.8 billion net of cash, as the company announced a $110 million deal to acquire PicMonkey, an online graphic design and image editing platform, set to add $20-25 million in annual sales. With operating assets comfortably surpassing the $100 per share mark, shares trade around 33 times earnings based on $3 in adjusted earnings per share, and 40-50 times GAAP earnings (as I am not too happy to adjust for stock-based compensation ("SBC") expenses).

Calling the name very interesting to follow, the valuations were too demanding to get upbeat or involved in Shutterstock, Inc., despite the found operating momentum.

Coming Down

After Shutterstock, Inc. shares hit a high in the $120s later in the fall of 2021, share had fallen to $50 the summer and the fall of 2022, before now rebounding to $75 per share. In February 2022, Shutterstock ended the fiscal year 2021 with 14% revenue growth in its final quarter. Full year sales were up 16% to $773 million, with operating earnings up 27% to $108 million. GAAP earnings came in at $2.46 per share, with adjusted earnings coming in a dollar higher. The vast majority of this gap came from SBC expenses, with realistic earnings likely seen around $2.75 per share.

The company guided for a solid 8-10% increase in sales to $835-$850 million in 2022, with adjusted earnings seen between $3.65 and $3.80 per share, up from $3.48 per share.

Shutterstock, Inc. posted an 9% increase in reported sales in the first and second quarter, despite an intensifying currency headwind. This meant that third quarter reported sales growth fell to 5%, with currency headwinds being equal to that growth number. Fourth quarter sales were up 6%, now including a 3% headwind from the stronger dollar. This means that full-year sales were up 7% to $828 million, albeit that the shortfall compared to the initial outlook can entirely be attributed to the stronger dollar. The softness feels a bit disappointing nonetheless, as Shutterstock announced a $210 million purchase of Pond5 in May 2022.

The earnings numbers were a bit hard to read into. While adjusted EBITDA rose 13% to $213 million and adjusted earnings per share were up 11% to $3.87 per share, net earnings were down 15% to $2.08 per share. A big part of this increased discrepancy came from a lease impairment charge, with realistic earnings coming in close to $3 per share amidst a flattish stock-based compensation expense.

Net cash has fallen to $65 million, in part the result of modest buybacks which have reduced the share count to 36 million shares. These shares now trade at $70 per share, for an $2.5 billion equity valuation, or enterprise valuation just below this number. This means that valuations have fallen to about 3 times sales here, and based on $3 per share in realistic earnings, the earnings multiples have fallen to about 23 times here, that is for an unleveraged business.

Part of the lower multiple is the result of higher interest rates and the fact that the 2023 guidance is particularly underwhelming. Full year sales are seen up just 1-3% with adjusted earnings seen between $3.90 and $4.05 per share, expected to show similar growth (despite some buybacks). So, basically, Shutterstock is set to see a flattish year, but shares are still awarded a 23-times multiple here.

Concluding Remark

The truth is that Shutterstock, Inc. still was a $50 stock in December, as the resulting earnings multiple only came in at around 16-17 times at those levels, multiples which look compelling, even if there is no growth seen in 2023.

A 50% rally since the start of the year in 2023 has been huge, pushing up Shutterstock, Inc. multiples quite a bit, so the timing here seems a bit off. That said, a pullback to the $60 mark looks like a decent entry point for Shutterstock, Inc., given the improved long-term positioning.