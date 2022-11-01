We Are Learning: QE And QT Are Still New To Us

Feb. 22, 2023 4:19 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, DJI, SPX, NDX3 Comments
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.23K Followers

Summary

  • Quantitative easing was used to spur on the economic recovery following the Great Recession and was used to prevent an economic collapse following the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Quantitative tightening is now being used to combat the high rates of inflation that have spread through the U.S. economy.
  • It has become apparent that "QT isn't just QE in reverse."
  • Radical uncertainty continues.
  • And so, investors must live with the new environment, learn, and hopefully make intelligent use of their wealth.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Addresses The Media

Mark Wilson

We are learning.

What we are learning about is how the Federal Reserve's monetary programs of quantitative easing (QE) and quantitative tightening (QT) affect the banking system.

Quantitative easing came into the world in the 2010s as

Securities Held Outright

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

Securities Held Outright

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

Securities Held Outright

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

Reverse Repos

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.23K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.