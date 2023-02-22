Public Storage (PSA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.56K Followers

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA.PK) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 22, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Burke - VP, IR

Joe Russell - President and CEO

Tom Boyle - SVP, CFO and CIO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Jeff Spector - Bank of America

Juan Sanabria - BMO

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Spenser Allaway - Green Street

Ki Bin Kim - Truist

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Smedes Rose - Citi

Keegan Carl - Wolfe Research

Michael Mueller - JP Morgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Public Storage Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Ryan Burke, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Ryan Burke

Thank you, Chelsea. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. I’m here with Joe Russell and Tom Boyle.

Before we begin, we want to remind you that certain matters discussed during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain economic risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, February 22, 2022 (sic) [2023], and we assume no obligation to update, revise or supplement statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events.

A reconciliation to GAAP of the non-GAAP financial measures we provide on this call is included in our earnings release. You can find our press release, subsequent reports, SEC reports and an audio replay of this conference call on our website, publicstorage.com. We do ask that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.