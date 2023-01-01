NOBL Holds 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Can Outperform The Market

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • In my article, I discuss ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and examine 3 dividend aristocrats it holds that have fallen significantly but offer good value to hold for the long term.
  • With many stocks down significantly, there are good buying opportunities now. Dividend Aristocrats are known for generating dividend income and delivering high equity returns.
  • The total return of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats outperformed the S&P 500 in recent years.
  • If you want to retire early, I recommend owning one or more of these dividend aristocrats.

Putting a coin in a white piggy bank at home.

Guido Mieth

Introduction

Investors can choose dividend stocks, growth stocks or bonds. Growth stocks are considered the riskiest because the company is growing rapidly and investing its profits into the business. Dividend stocks offer income and can be considered a high-quality investment because

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.07K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.