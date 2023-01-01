Guido Mieth

Introduction

Investors can choose dividend stocks, growth stocks or bonds. Growth stocks are considered the riskiest because the company is growing rapidly and investing its profits into the business. Dividend stocks offer income and can be considered a high-quality investment because the companies have proven that they can grow strongly and are now giving money back to investors.

Dividend aristocrat stocks are suitable for investors looking for steadily growing income while seeking strong returns. Over the past 5 years, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) has outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500).

The S&P500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF tracks dividend aristocrats whose dividends have risen for the past 20 consecutive years. Several companies in this exchange-traded fund, or ETF, have been punished hard and can now offer great value. In this article, I represent 3 dividend aristocrats in the fund that offer good value over the long term. Want to retire early? Choose dividend aristocrats.

#1 T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) is a publicly owned investment manager that I have written about before here. The stock is down from its all-time high in late 2022 due to a slowdown in investment advisory fees and a decline in assets under management. Preliminary January figures show that assets under management, or AUM, rose 5.8% year-over-year.

The market will not fall indefinitely, and the TROW stock price offers good value for investors looking to get in cheaply. The dividend yield is historically high at 4%, and T. Rowe Price is also buying back shares. Overall, the return to shareholders is lower than free cash flow over the past two years, so it is sustainable for the long term.

This price level seems attractive to income investors looking for a good return while also benefiting from share price appreciation.

#2 Stanley Black + Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) is known for its industrial tools for both businesses and consumers, with well-known brands such as Stanley, DeWalt, Craftsman, and Black + Decker.

The company sailed into a severe storm, as free cash flow ("FCF") was deep in the red in 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 showed a more favorable picture, as free cash flow returned to positive territory at $520 million. However, management lowered its guidance for the full year 2023 with adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $0 to $2, and free cash flow in the range of $0.5 billion to $1 billion. The management is on track to transform the Stanley Black + Decker into a leaner business and plans to reduce costs by $1 billion annually.

Now that the SWK stock price has fallen sharply, the dividend yield is historically high at almost 4%. The dividend will likely not be reduced, and the company declared $0.80 quarterly dividend per share.

#3 American Express

The third company on my list of dividend aristocrats is American Express Company (AXP). American Express is one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks, who owned a large stake since the early 1960s. During that time, the company became involved in the Salad Oil scandal that caused the stock to collapse. Warren Buffett saw great value even after the potential liability resulting from the scandal, and since then AXP stock has soared strongly in value.

American Express earns a lot when interest rates are high, and the company continued to grow strongly during the low interest rate environment over the past 10 years. Analyst estimates are strong: for full year 2023, revenue growth is expected to be 19% year over year, and growth in adjusted earnings per share of 12% YoY. Earnings per share is expected to rise further in the coming years. One caveat is that delinquency rates could increase as interest rates rise. With a delinquency rate of only 1%, American Express keeps its customers' requirements high. The dividend yield is currently a bit low at 1.2%, but the dividend per share has been rising steadily in recent years. Along with growth in earnings per share, the dividend per share is also expected to rise. Investors can pocket nice income while benefiting from the likely AXP share price appreciation.

Conclusion

With many stocks down significantly, there are good buying opportunities now. In my article, I listed 3 dividend aristocrats that have fallen significantly but offer good value to hold for the long term. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.'s AIM rose in January of this year, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is cutting costs to restore its high profit margins, and American Express Corporation is riding the wave of growth due to interest rate hikes.

Dividend Aristocrats are known for generating dividend income and delivering high equity returns. The total return of the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF outperformed the S&P 500 Index in recent years. If you want to retire early, I recommend owning one or more dividend aristocrats.