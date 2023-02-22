Danone S.A. (DANOY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Danone S.A. (OTCQX:DANOY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mathilde Rodie - Head of IR

Antoine de Saint-Affrique - CEO

Juergen Esser - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jon Cox - Kepler Chevreux

Guillaume Delmas - UBS

John Ennis - Goldman Sachs

Bruno Monteyne - Bernstein

Patrick Folan - Barclays

Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

David Hayes - Societe Generale

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Danone 2022 Annual Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Ms. Mathilde Rodie, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Mathilde Rodie

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for being with us this morning for Danone's 2022 results. I'm here with our CEO, Antoine de Saint-Affrique; and our CFO, Juergen Esser, who will first go through some prepared remarks before taking your questions in the second step.

But before we start, I draw your attention to the disclaimer on Page 2 related to forward-looking statements and the definition of financial indicators that we'll refer to during the presentation.

And with that, let me hand over to Antoine.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Thank you, Mathilde, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our full year '22 conference call. Together with Juergen, we are delighted to be with you today for our first annual results since we started the Renew Danone journey. In a period of unprecedented challenges and volatility, ‘22 has been a year of deep transformation, encouraging progress and consistent delivery for Danone, and for that, I am grateful to all Danoners for their resilience and for their contribution.

