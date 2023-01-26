Intel: A Potential 'Kitchen Sink' Moment

Feb. 22, 2023 4:43 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, MBLY10 Comments
The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Marketplace

Summary

  • Tech giant Intel announced a huge cut to its healthy quarterly dividend pay-outs today.
  • Shares of this semiconductor manufacturer had already lost nearly half of their value in 2022 as the company attempted to make inroads in the foundry business.
  • The company's initial forecasts for FY22 and FY23 against actual results and current forecasts were embarrassingly bad, with management’s read on market dynamics head scratching.
  • Prior to the dividend announcement this morning, the stock was finding technical support in the mid-20s despite almost universal bearish Wall Street sentiment.
  • Where do the shares go from here?  An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Shipwreck

Photos by Painter

The sea is endless when you are in a rowboat."― Adolfo Bioy Casares

Wednesday morning, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced it was cutting its quarterly dividend by two-thirds in order to preserve 'financial flexibility'. This is just

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

ProcessandManufacturing CCG DCAI NEX

January Company Presentation

Q4revenueatthelow-endofguidedrange

January Company Presentation

Revenue GrossMargin EPS

January Company Presentation

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Our model portfolio has nearly TRIPLED the return of its benchmark, the Russell 2000, since its launch.  To join our community and gain access to our market beating returns, just click on our logo below.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
7.7K Followers
Build a portfolio of attractive small- and mid-caps insiders are buying

Our Model portfolio's return has almost TRIPLED the return of our benchmark since launch!


The Insiders Forum's focus is on small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. Some studies have shown that equities with heavy insider purchases outperform the overall market over time. The portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 15-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that not only are attractively valued but have had some significant insider purchases in recent months. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.  Since its launch in the summer of 2016, the Insiders Forum's model portfolio has generated an overall return of 171.85% as of 02/17/2023.  This is approximately triple the 60.22% return from the Russell 2000 over that time frame.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.