Sandstorm Gold: Questionable Relevancy Of 'Catching Up To The Majors' Strategy

Summary

  • It was another solid quarter, with a significant gold equivalent production of 21,753 Au Eq. Oz (16,586 Au Eq. Oz last year) and high revenues of $38.45 million.
  • As of February 21, 2023, the Company had 298.9 million common shares outstanding.
  • I recommend buying SAND at or below $5.
gold nugget in a miner"s hand, hidden gold stone

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) released its fourth quarter 2022 and FY22 results on February 21, 2023.

Note: This article updates my previous article on Sandstorm Gold, published on January 13, 2023. I have been following SAND quarterly

SAND Asset portfolio 2023 (SAND Presentation)

SAND Quarterly production per mine 4Q21 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

SAND Transformative acquisitions (SAND Presentation)

SAND Outlook until 2026 (SAND Presentation)

Data by YCharts

SAND Quarterly revenues history (Fun Trading)

SAND Quarterly Cash cost history (Fun Trading)

SAND Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

SAND Quarterly Shares outstanding history (Fun Trading)

SAND Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

SAND quarterly Gold equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, were 21,753 ounces, compared with 16,586 ounces for the comparable period in 2021 and 22,606 ounces in the preceding quarter.
SAND 4Q22 production per mine (Fun Trading)

The gold price was $1,746 per ounce in 4Q22, up from $1,708 the preceding quarter.
SAND Quarterly Gold price history (Fun Trading)

The cash cost was $253 per ounce in 4Q22.

SAND TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The graph is adjusted from dividends. SAND forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $5.25 and support at $5. "The descending triangle (also known as the 'falling triangle') is one of the top continuation patterns that appear mid-trend. Traders anticipate the market to continue in the direction of the more significant trend and develop trading setups accordingly." The overall strategy I regularly promote in my marketplace, "The gold and oil corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 60-70%% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position.

SAND gold, silver, copper 1-year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term Sand as explained in my article and now hold a small long-term position.

