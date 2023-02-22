Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 3:53 PM ETMatador Resources Company (MTDR)
Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mac Schmitz - VP, IR

Joseph Foran - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Thomas Elsener - SVP

Edmund Frost - SVP, Geoscience

Glenn Stetson - SVP, Production & Asset Manager

Christopher Calvert - Co-COO

Brian Willey - CFO, President, San Mate and EVP & President, Midstream Operations

Conference Call Participants

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Leo Mariani - Roth

Gabriel Daoud - Cowen and Company

John Freeman - Raymond James & Associates

Timothy Rezvan - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Matador Resources Company Earnings Conference Call. My name is Gerald, and I'll be serving you as the operator for today. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Mac Schmitz, Vice President, Investor Relations for Matador. Mr. Schmitz, you may proceed.

Mac Schmitz

Thank you, Gerald, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Matador's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Some of the presenters today will be referencing certain non-GAAP financial measures regularly used by Matador Resources in measuring the company's financial performance. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are contained at the end of the company's earnings press release.

As a reminder, certain statements included in this morning's presentation may be forward-looking and reflect the company's current expectations or forecasts of future events based on information that is now available. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the company's earnings release and its most recent

