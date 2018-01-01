Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Looking at the growth numbers over the last couple of years and around a 31% increase in stock price since the lows of November, I decided to forecast revenue growth using a DCF analysis to see if Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) is still worth investing in after the run-up in share price. With slightly higher revenue predictions inputted into the model, due to Tubi's increasing popularity, which may become quite a big revenue generator in the future, the DCF analysis tells me that the company may be a buy at current levels, however, due to an uncertain economic environment, I would approach with caution.

In this article, I will look into potential future revenue growth catalysts that could propel the company in the future, considering mainly advertising on their current segments, the potential of Tubi to become a decent revenue generator over the next couple of years, and any other catalysts that could generate more revenue in the future.

Advertising Revenue and Tubi’s Future

Quite a surprising metric that came from the most recent financial reports is that the ad revenue is still growing y-o-y whereas ad revenue at the big tech firms like Meta Platforms (META) has seen a decline. This tells me that the target audience at Fox is much more dedicated than at the tech companies. Some advertisers are much more willing to associate with the more conservative audience that consumes Fox's content which includes popular opinion shows and news programs, and that can help retain viewership and ad revenue.

The increase in ad revenue was also due to Tubi's better-than-expected performance since the acquisition in 2020, which in hindsight has been a massive success and a smart move by the management. The company was acquired during the beginning of the pandemic which saw an increased demand for streaming services as everyone was locked up in their homes.

In the most recent quarter, Tubi surpassed $200m in revenue, which would be a little less than $1B on an annual basis. This isn't much as of right now, it only represents about 1/15th of Fox's total revenue, however, there is a good potential for this Television segment to become much more meaningful if we see the same growth in the number of monthly active users and revenue growth in the next couple of years.

We already see some future potential for the service, as recently the company has turned down a $2B offer for the streaming service, which is around 4 times more than what they initially paid for the acquisition. This indicates that the management likely has big plans for the service and believes in the long run that it will benefit the company in the future.

The latest quarter did see a 25% increase in ad revenue y-o-y and that is very good, however, with the increase in competition in the AVOD streaming space, I don't think I can forecast such strong growth for the next 10 years. In my model, I have forecasted that in the next 10 years, the streaming service will bring in quite a considerable chunk of overall revenue for the company. Right now, the service brings in around 6% of the total revenue and I project that this will increase to around 16% in the next 10 years, while the main segments will continue to dominate.

It is growing though, and with time it can become huge, as the company gets more licensed content, like the contract with Warner Bros. The company agreed to feature 14 WB channels on the Tubi app and with more such licensing agreements in the future, the very optimistic projections can become a reality, at which point I would have to reassess the model to take that into account.

The assumptions that I am going with are more conservative because it is better to be safe than sorry if my unrealistic expectation on the growth of streaming made me buy the company at elevated prices.

Sports Betting

Although there are no solid numbers yet, the company is getting involved with sports betting by partnering up with The Stars Group which is owned by Flutter Entertainment, and they have the option to acquire a 50% stake by 2029. The company also has a right to acquire 18.5% of FanDuel Group. Currently, they also have around 2.5% stake in Flutter Entertainment. It is clear to me that they are positioning themselves quite well in the future to receive substantial revenues from sports betting and other related services. As of right now, it is hard to put any revenue numbers into projections, therefore, I will not include it in my valuation, just to be more conservative. This will change in the future as we start to see how this sector will be recorded on its financials. There is potential here as gambling revenue in the US hit a record $60B in 2022, beating the record set in 2021 of $53B.

Financial Metrics

It is always important to check how the company is operating by looking at its balance sheet and other financial metrics that can reveal certain trends that may raise red flags or solidify your position on the company as a great investment further.

Operating margins have been above 20% for the last 5 years with a little decline in FY2022 figures and Net margins have been fluctuating quite drastically and I do not see a solid trend forming here. The big reason for the bottom-line margin being lower compared to last year is the fair value adjustment of investment in Flutter Entertainment, which saw a loss of $386m. In the future I would expect to see less of a loss or even some sort of a gain on their equity investments, however, I left a yearly loss for the whole model to just be even more conservative.

Margins (Own Calculations)

Return on invested capital has gone down from around 24% in 2018, however, the average of around 10% over 4 years is still a very good return. If they can keep it steady at this level or even increase it, I’d be very happy.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Return on Equity and Assets is also quite healthy, although I would like to see an improvement going forward, back to 2019 and 2021 levels at least.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

Not often do I find a company that can finance its short-term obligations with cash on hand, but Fox Corporation is positioned quite nicely and is more than able to cover its current liabilities. It is also no wonder that they have a solid Current Ratio.

Cash Ratio (Own Calculations) Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

The slight dip in both metrics doesn't bother me that much, as long as we see an improvement in the upcoming years or if they stay stable.

The company does have quite a lot of debt which has been used in day-to-day operations and dividend payments. I do not like companies that take on debt to fund their operations, however, I do think that the company is using this debt smartly and just adding another tool to its arsenal. With plenty of cash on hand, the company is not at risk of any default on interest payments on the debt.

The company looks to be well-managed, and I do not see any red flags that would deter me from looking into a potential investment in the future.

Valuation

I do not see any other major catalysts that could propel the company's revenues substantially than the ones I mentioned and with the company growing around 7% in the last 5 years, I would add 1% on top of that due to Tubi’s great performance since acquisition. I reason that the streaming service still only makes up a small number of total revenue and adding 1% seems reasonable when we assume that the service becomes a lot more of a cash generator.

For the years 2023 and 2024, I went with the analysts’ estimates. They see a 7% increase in revenue in 2023 and -2.45% for 2024, I’m not sure why they are assuming a decline y-o-y, but my best guess would be they are taking a recession into account, so I will stick with these estimates. As I mentioned the company grew around 7% in the last 5 years, I will use growth in revenues at 8% for the years 2025 to 2027 and reduce by 1% until 2032, which will give me around a 6% average over the period. By being conservative on these assumptions, I am giving myself a larger margin of safety in case my calculations are very off.

To give me a range of the share price, I also modeled a revenue growth that is slightly below the base of 6% a year and a bit above 6%. In the more conservative scenario, the average revenue growth is 4% a year and in the optimistic case, it stands at 8% a year. To be even more on the safe side, I always put a discount of 25% on the final valuation, and after considering everything mentioned, the 10-year DCF model suggests that the company’s intrinsic value right now is $40.96, implying a 13% upside from the current valuation.

10-year DCF (Own Calculations)

I see no indication that the company can grow at much higher percentages from looking at their potential money makers and so I believe the valuation that the DCF model is showing me is accurate of what the company’s intrinsic value is.

Closing Remarks

As you can see, I took a very conservative approach to the company's future growth and added an extra 25% margin of safety on top of it, and the company is still undervalued. It is rare to see a company still being undervalued after what I believe is quite a beat down on growth estimates, so this should be a no brainer, the company is a buy at these current levels, but the current macroeconomic risks are still lingering which in the short run will affect every company no matter if it's a good buy right now. My suggestion right now would be to either wait it out and see how the markets are going to be affected in the near future or start a small position now and average down, that way you'll have some exposure in case the stock is going to continue its upward trajectory or you'll be able to enter at an even more attractive price while averaging down until you've reached a full position.

The company is a solid investment for the long-term investor either way and I will be looking into starting a position soon. If the company continues with the trajectory that I have modeled without any better potential revenue generators like sports betting and streaming services included, it is still a well-managed company that should reward shareholders in the long run.