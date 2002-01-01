AI Chatbots Rewrite Code For Technology Sector's Future

Feb. 22, 2023 5:17 PM ETDTEC, BUYZ, VCLO, ARKK, KOMP, VCAR, IDAT, ANEW, AIO, AIQ, ARKQ, BOTZ, ROBO, ROBT, IRBO, UBOT, ARKF, SNSR, NXTG, CIBR, BUG, IHAK, HACK, FITE, LRNZ, THNQ, WCBR, WTAI, TMAT, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • ChatGPT has ignited the world’s imagination about the power of artificial intelligence.
  • Surging popular interest has renewed optimism that this may be the “killer app” of cloud computing.
  • It’s not too soon for equity investors in the technology sector to start researching the potential long-term beneficiaries of a potential AI-driven boom.

Chatbot, Ai Artificial Intelligence technology, internet virtual assistant on smart phone screen

jittawit.21

By Lei Qiu

ChatGPT has ignited the world's imagination about the power of artificial intelligence (AI). As science fiction is transformed into applications with real business potential, we may be on the cusp of a new product cycle that breathes new life

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.05K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.