Today, we are putting CAR T clinical concern Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the spotlight for the first time. The company came public early in 2021. The equity debuted to much fanfare right in the middle of a roughly five-quarter SPAC/IPO bonanza that was spurred largely by the Federal Reserve's easy monetary policies that saw money supply grow by roughly 40% over a two-year period, in response to the impacts of the Covid pandemic. Like most IPOs 'birthed' during this period, SANA has destroyed a huge amount of shareholder value since debuting on the markets some two years ago. Should shareholders hang on or is it time to give up the ghost? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is a Seattle-based clinical-stage biotech concern. The company is focused on developing ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms and candidates for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs. This includes oncology, diabetes, and central nervous system {CNS} disorders. The stock trades for around four bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of approximately $750 million. The company's lofty vision is to 'develop platforms that can repair and control genes in cells or replace any cell in the body.'

The company came public early in 2021 with a preclinical pipeline of numerous pre-clinical candidates targeting myriad indications (See above). Unfortunately, progress in moving these candidates forward has been exceedingly slow. They all remain pre-clinical two years after the company's public debut although late in January, the FDA did accept Sana's IND application for SC291, an allogenic CAR T therapy for several B-cell malignancies.

This candidate was developed using Sana's hypoimmune platform. Management believes this could allow SC291 to overcome the immune system rejection of allogeneic cells as well as to lead to a longer CAR T cell persistence and a higher rate of durable complete response.

The company has signed a couple of small (I, II, III) licensing deals since coming public. In addition, Sana Biotechnology in June of last year announced that it will move its manufacturing operations to a site in Washington State from a site established in Fremont, Calif in the summer of 2021. This move was expected to result in more than $100 million in cost savings over time. Management has stated that:

Sana's manufacturing process appears to create, in a replicable fashion, high quality T cells at a scale with the potential for hundreds of doses per batch."

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Both J.P. Morgan ($11 price target) and Goldman Sachs ($6 price target) currently have Neutral ratings on the stock. At the end of November, Bank of America maintained their Buy rating on SANA but reduced their price target on the equity by two bucks a share to $13. Morgan Stanley reissued their Buy rating with an identical price target last month.

Nearly 30% of the outstanding float in this stock is currently held short despite the shares already shedding over 80% of the value since coming public approximately two years ago. Neither are insiders buying the dip, albeit they are not selling. The last insider activity in the shares was in March of last year.

The company ended the third quarter with just over $510 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance against no long-term debt. Sana Biotechnology used just over $65 million of cash to support all operations in the quarter and management has stated it has a 'cash runway' into 2025. Sana burned through just over $235 million of cash for all expenses in the first nine months of FY2022; it should be noted.

Verdict:

The challenge around Sana is that it is bleeding cash with little in the way of potential milestones in 2023. Initial data results for SC291 should be out sometime this year and the company plans to file a second IND for SC262 in 2023. SC262 CD22-targeted allogeneic CAR T therapy developed off the same hypoimmune platform as SC291.

Even with the huge decline in Sana's stock since its IPO and the company's large cash hoard compared to its market cap, it is hard to get very excited about the shares. The company is (many, many years from now) likely to at least make one or two significant capital raises from any potential commercialization. It is also way too early to have any faith in the potential of the company's pipeline or developmental platforms until investors see some clinical-stage data.

Given the lack of catalysts and the company's large quarterly burn rate, it is easy to see why over a quarter of the company's shares are currently held short even after the huge decline in the stock since Sana's IPO. With no compelling reason to buy the equity currently, SANA seems an 'avoid' until the company can significantly advance its pipeline.