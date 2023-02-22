NiSource, Inc. (NI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 4:25 PM ETNiSource Inc. (NI), NI.PB, NIMC
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.56K Followers

NiSource, Inc. (NYSE:NI) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 22, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Turnure - Director, IR

Lloyd Yates - CEO

Donald Brown - CFO

Shawn Anderson - SVP, Strategy & Chief Risk Officer

Randy Hulen - Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Nicholas Campanella - Credit Suisse

Shahriar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners

Durgesh Chopra - Evercore ISI

Travis Miller - Morningstar

Ryan Levine - Citi

Richard Sunderland - JPMorgan

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. My name is Chris and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q4 2022 NiSource Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you, Chris Turnure, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Chris Turnure

Good day, and welcome to the NiSource Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Call. Joining me today are Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd Yates; Chief Financial Officer, Donald Brown, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Chief Risk Officer, Shawn Anderson; and Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, Randy Hulen.

The purpose of this presentation is to review NiSource's financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as provide an update on our operations and growth drivers. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call to your questions. Slides for today's call are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. We would like to remind you that some of the statements made during this presentation will be forward-looking.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Information concerning such risks and uncertainties is included in the MD&A and Risk Factors sections of our periodic SEC filings. Additionally, some of the statements made on the call relate to non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.