Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) auto price cuts of up to 20% for some of its models is quite remarkable. When we add the $7,500 U.S. Federal Tax Credit, we would discover that the cuts can be as high as over 30% rather than 20%. Take for example, the Model-Y which dropped from 65,990 to $52,990 (before the credit). Adding $7,500, the electric vehicle ("EV") now costs $45,490, which is a 31% discount from the original $65,990. Of course, not all Tesla cars received such a price cut or are eligible for the tax credit, and the details of the price cuts can be found in Tesla Car Price History.
A one-time cut in prices by up to 30% is unheard of in the auto industry, and the business literature analysts did not hold back on commenting on this action. The analysts provided sometimes, diametrically opposing views of this decision; some analysts praised this decision, and others considered it the start of Tesla's demise.
I went through Seeking Alpha articles and could not find a clear fundamental analysis of where the auto prices are heading in the future and how the price cuts are related to the company valuation. I decided to perform my own analysis related to the Tesla price cuts and I am sharing it here.
Tesla's price cuts of up to 20%, remarkable as it might look, may just be the start of many future price cuts. The article predicts that further price cuts may be coming, although not as dramatic.
While margins should be dropping, the increased sales would compensate for that from a bottom-line perspective resulting in an unprecedented increase in the total earnings for Tesla. The article explains why the sales should be growing beyond the traditional supply/demand relationships.
Tesla has competitive advantages that competitors do not have and its pricing strategy relies on these advantages. The article shows how Tesla's action has caused competitors to suffer from this price cut and how this suffering would most likely continue into the future.
Finally, the article performs a valuation on TSLA, and comes with the same conclusion that I came up with before, this time, taking the price cut angle into consideration: Tesla is a three trillion-dollar company.
The current price of Model-3-Performance is the lowest it has ever been, at $53,990. However, the above chart does not take inflation into consideration. Taking the inflation into consideration, based on the CPI Inflation Calculator, the $53,990 should have been worth $64,200 based on May 2018 prices. This is certainly not the lowest price it has been. More details about Tesla's price history can be downloaded from Tesla Car Price History.
Let's now take a moment and try to explain what might have happened in this chart:
Traditionally, based on the laws of supply and demand, as the price drops, the demand, and thereby the sales volume increases, assuming there is enough supply. When the objective of companies is to increase the demand, they tend to drop the price slowly and gradually for two reasons:
Once the inflection point is determined, the company may still choose to continue dropping its price to reach a more optimal equilibrium price, but it would do that very cautiously.
Tesla did not do that. It enacted a massive price cut instead; a company cutting its prices can be explained as follows:
Entering into a price war is usually a race to the bottom. So, is Tesla entering into a price war and a race to the bottom with this price cut? And, is this the preamble to the demise of Tesla ?
I strongly believe that this price drop would not lead to the demise of Tesla. On the contrary, I believe that given the current economic and competitive situation, it is the optimal choice that Tesla has to continue its aggressive growth trajectory.
From my perspective, capitalizing on the company's core competencies and delivering a pre-emptive strike to the competition based on this is the right action for any company to take. Given that Tesla's key core competency is its low production cost, the pre-emptive strike was the massive price cut.
Tesla has many competitive advantages which I enumerated in my October 2021 article: Tesla: A Justification For A $3T Company. This section will focus only on the low production cost advantage that Tesla has over its competition.
There are a few reasons why Tesla has a low production cost compared to the competition:
This low production cost advantage is currently giving Tesla a very high profit margin, higher than Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGYY) and 8 times as high as Toyota (TM). This high margin, combined with the desire to further increase its economies of scale, gives Tesla a great incentive to drop its prices and enter into a price war while increasing its net income.
Before we conduct the price cut analysis and its impact on the net income, we need to state some facts and assumptions with their justifications:
I put these numbers on a spreadsheet and applied the discounted net income to get a valuation of $3T. Coincidentally, this is very similar to the valuation I came up with in my last two articles about Tesla: Tesla: A Justification For A $3T Company and Musk Got It Wrong, Toyoda Got It Right, But Tesla Will Win.
The spreadsheet assumes that all the revenue is coming from cars, and is ignoring the solar business. While it might be the topic of another article, I personally believe that the growth prospects of Tesla's solar business are higher than those of the auto business, and this renders the spreadsheet conclusions to be conservative.
This spreadsheet also indicates that the margin is projected to continue growing to be higher than 40% despite the price cuts in the first two years.
Tesla is doing the right thing to cut its car prices. In addition to continuing to grow the volume of the sold cars by increasing the demand for its cars, Tesla is also delivering a pre-emptive strike against the competition.
Tesla's competitors may be facing a major problem competing with Tesla at these price levels, especially if Tesla continues its price cuts. Tesla already has the low-cost competitive advantage, and the competitive manufacturers are expected to face a massive challenge selling their EV cars without taking a loss. While taking a loss may be an alternative for the short term, it is not a sustainable model on the long term.
In summary, the price cut provides a better prospective for Tesla's bottom-line growth and should eventually propel its margin to grow to over 40%.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I don't own a Tesla, but rather an Camaro (ICE); My next car will be a Tesla.
Comments (1)