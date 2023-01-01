peshkov

Energy has been one of the best performing sectors in the last couple years, and I think picky investors can still find attractive opportunities that might have lagged the sector over the last couple years. I have mentioned offshore before, but that cycle looks like it is starting to turn, which is why I’m so bullish on Transocean (RIG) and Tidewater (TDW) to a lesser extent. One of the other stocks that has been a dog is Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE). In my last article, I talked about selling puts on Vital Energy (which was Laredo Petroleum at the time), and those shares ended up being assigned. I have been holding onto those shares for a while, and I keep going back and forth on whether or not I should hold onto shares for a rebound or sell on a short-term bounce. I figured now was a good time for an update after the earnings call and the recent Driftwood acquisition.

Investment Thesis

Vital Energy is a dirt-cheap energy company, and it is a holding of mine that I think is very mispriced today. Last week they announced the acquisition of Driftwood Energy Operating, LLC, which gives them exposure to Reagan and Upton counties in Texas. My biggest complaint with the acquisition is that the used over 1M shares of their cheap stock along with cash to pay for the acquisition. Shares today trade hands for less than $50, and the company had over $37 in EPS for 2022. It’s hard to guess what earnings will look like for 2023, but I think we could reasonably see double digit EPS and potentially much higher depending on commodity prices. The company has continued improving the balance sheet by reducing debt at the same time as buying back stock, a pattern I expect to continue in 2023. While Vital has some issues, I think the stock is very cheap today and offers investors a small cap opportunity with a skewed risk/reward profile.

Driftwood Acquisition

Vital has been busy in the last couple weeks as they announced an acquisition last week and earnings after the close today (it’s Tuesday as I’m writing this). I’m not a huge fan of the acquisition, mostly because of how they paid for Driftwood, but I don’t have some unique insight on Driftwood, its assets, or how much they are worth. This is why I don’t have much of an opinion on the acquisition except for the basics. All else being equal, adding Driftwood’s assets to their existing assets should be beneficial long term.

Driftwood Acquisition (sec.gov [earnings release])

I have a much stronger opinion on how they paid for the acquisition. Using almost 1.6M shares along with $127.6M in cash to pay for the acquisition looks like a mistake to me. Their shares are dirt cheap (which I will get into shortly) and using shares instead of all cash is certainly frustrating. Based on the most recent investor presentation, they have $865M undrawn on their credit facility. I know that leverage has been an issue in the past for the company, but I would rather see them use part of their credit facility to pay for Driftwood than use dirt cheap shares.

Earnings & Valuation

One thing that has been frustrating for shareholders of Vital is how cheap the stock is and how despite an improving balance sheet, shares have been trending down for months. It would be great if stocks that I bought started going up the day after I bought them, but that’s not how the stock market works. Vital added over $7 in EPS for Q4, bringing the total for 2022 to more than $37. While I understand that markets can be irrational, the fact that Vital is trading at $47 today doesn’t make much sense to me. Even if you assume energy prices struggle in 2023, I think Vital will probably have double digit EPS this year, and that estimate could prove to be conservative.

I don’t have a strong view on commodity prices (but I will proceed to tell you my best guess on what commodity prices will do anyway), but fluctuations on energy prices will obviously have a large impact on Vital’s performance this year. I think we are headed for structurally higher energy prices, due to an imbalance in supply and demand for oil and a natural gas price that is below the cost of production for many companies. I also think the natural gas price, and some related equities, is pretty bombed out right now, which is something I talked about in a recent article on Comstock Resources (CRK). One of the things that should benefit Vital Energy investors is the continued buyback of debt and equity.

Share Buybacks & Debt Reduction

Assuming cash flows don’t drop off a cliff in 2023, I think investors can count on continued buybacks of debt and equity. My base case is that they will focus more on paying down debt, but it will be worth keeping an eye on. In 2022, they repaid $285M in debt and bought back $37.3M worth of stock. Personally, I would rather see management buy back stock instead of use shares to pay for the Driftwood acquisition, but I think investors can expect that Vital’s balance sheet will continue to improve over the next 12 months and shares outstanding will be decreasing at the same time. Assuming management is able to avoid shooting themselves in the foot, the buybacks done in the next year will add a lot of value for investors due to the dirt-cheap valuation.

Conclusion

Vital Energy has its issues, from a debt laden balance sheet to paying for part of the Driftwood acquisition with its cheap stock, but I still think the risk/reward is favorable for investors. Because of its issues, the stock is ridiculously cheap, and I think there is potential for significant multiple expansion even if EPS actually declines in 2023. They earned $37 in 2022, and even if they earn $10 in 2023, that still gives you a multiple under 5x. Investors will likely see debt continue to come down this year at the same time as buybacks which will boost EPS and are very beneficial to investors at the current valuation. I think energy prices are more likely to head higher than lower, but either way, investors buying Vital below $50 have a margin of safety in my opinion. I won’t sugarcoat some of the issues with Vital Energy, but I think shares will probably be trading at a higher price in the next 12 months.