Superior Plus Corp.: This Growing Energy Infrastructure Firm Is Yielding 7%

Feb. 22, 2023 6:19 PM ETSuperior Plus Corp. (SPB:CA), SUUIFBAM, BAM:CA2 Comments
The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.96K Followers

Summary

  • Collect a sustainable 7% yield from a firm with rapidly growing EBITDA.
  • With a capital allocation model built for pursuing acquisitions, Superior is capturing market share in a fractured industry.
  • The company has an impressive history of improving EBITDA by at least 25% on companies it has acquired by realizing synergies.
  • As Superior digests some of its recent transactions, unlocking synergies in 2023 should be a tailwind for the company.
  • Brookfield Asset Management is among Superior’s largest shareholders, opening the possibility to take the company private.

Large Liquid Propane LPG Tanks

BanksPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

Author’s Note: All funds in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

When you think about propane distribution, you may conjure up images of the Fox TV cartoon “King of the Hill”. Instead, think

Superior Plus Operations Footprint

Superior Plus Operations Footprint (Superior Plus )

Propane Market Forecast

Propane Market Forecast (Precedence Research )

Superior Plus M&A History

Superior Plus M&A History (Superior Plus Corp)

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.96K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.