Broken promises

A lot of SPAC deals were guilty of this and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is no exception. Matterport is a technology company that specializes in creating digital replicas of physical spaces. It is a leading provider of 3D scanning and virtual tour technology for a wide range of industries. The company's presentation included a revenue projection of 59% CAGR till 2025 and gross margins also growing to 73% during that time frame.

The first two quarters of 2022 showed flat growth compared to the previous year and it does not look like the company can meet its projection of $202M. It might miss its projections by as much as 40% in addition to sinking gross margins (SBC might have played a big role in sinking gross margins).

There were other things that raised eyebrows too. They showed a TAM of $240B and a potential $100B market cap in the future but the reality is there is heavy competition in the space. In light of all this, it's natural to ask yourself; Is this still worth an investment? The stock has fallen more than 70% from its all-time high so what does the future hold for the company?

Competition

Matterport with its technology has the first-mover advantage in this space. Having used the product myself, I find their solution quite innovative. But there are multiple competitors in the space and all going after the same broader market. If Matterport wants to grow as it promised, this is its biggest challenge: building a moat so that competitors look less attractive.

InsideMaps - A 3D modeling company that offers virtual tours and 3D floor plans for real estate properties. From their website, this is how they see themselves against Matterport.

2. iGuide - On their website, they claim to claim to be more than just a Matterport alternative. Their advantages over Matterport are speed of capture (Capture 3,000 Sq. ft. in 15 minutes, 3-5x quicker to capture than with a Matterport camera), professional floor plans, better navigation because of integrated floor plans, and a no subscription model.

3. NavVis - A German-based technology company that facilitates the integration of the physical and digital realms by providing service providers and businesses with the ability to capture and distribute photorealistic digital replicas of built environments. Their mobile mapping system produces high-quality data at a rapid pace and with a precision equivalent to that of a survey.

When I was going through their website, it looked like an extremely high-tech solution much superior to anything Matterport could offer. It seemed NavVis could do everything that Matterport could do but not the other way around albeit at a much higher price point. So while I don't see any immediate threat from this company to Matterport for a target market such as homes/condos, it does bother me a bit. Mainly because on an industrial scale this could be a much better solution which ends up taking a lot of TAM away from Matterport. From NavVis' website for their product:

Seeing the results, Existing Conditions has made a hybrid NavVis VLX and TLS workflow its standard for multi-day projects, at least in buildings larger than 50,000 sq ft. as that's where we start to see savings. NavVis VLX and NavVis IVION have proven very popular with Existing Conditions’ clients as well. We’re starting to get clients asking us purely for mobile scanning. They don't want us to go through with the RTC first. They're using it as a competitor to Matterport because they prefer the quality and speed of the NavVis VLX data.

4. Zillow (Z) 3D Home - Now this could be a direct competitor to Matterport in its prime target market. Although the solution offered by Zillow is not as well polished as Matterport and could be lacking in multiple areas, it's hard to deny the advantages Zillow would have over Matterport. Since Zillow is already a real estate portal, the 3D Home feature forms a natural extension of its services. It is also cheaper and more easily visible on the listing.

Survivability

If I am forced to back any one company in this space it would still be Matterport. The reason is simple. I am able to look at their balance sheet and say they can stick around for at least a few more years. Since many of these companies are not public, I have no visibility on their financials and I would not be able to invest in them either. Also, most of these companies could be in their very early stages and may not have sufficient capital to survive. One example of a competitor that had to shut down its operations was GeoCV. So the silver lining is even though Matterport has competition, their competitors may run out of capital to continue a prolonged fight.

They have $500M of cash which exceeds all of their liabilities ($55M)

The large cash position was hugely a result of the cash infusion provided by the SPAC transaction which added a lot of cash to the balance sheet

The company is debt free

For the trailing twelve months, Matterport is OCF negative (-117M) (this is after accounting for SBC of $185M). For now, it's safe to say that Matterport has sufficient cash runway to last even if this continues for a few more years

When will the sell rating be reassessed?

I like the company but at least one of these things needs to change before I can reassess my sell rating:

Its upcoming quarter needs to show a significant bump in revenues. A slowdown in the real estate market may weigh heavily on Matterport so I will be viewing the quarterly earnings keeping this in mind See how its competition is faring and if any of them meet the same fate as GeoCV. This will certainly thin out the playing field which would be a plus for Matterport If their collaborations or partnerships with other companies are providing them with significant advantages. So far I have not been able to measure this but if I do, this would be something to consider Its stock has gone through a deep correction but it's still expensive considering the slowdown in its business. It currently trades at 8 times Price to Sales which makes me quite uncomfortable to buy at these levels especially considering the slowdown in its business. Under different scenarios, this valuation continues to get progressively worse.

If the valuation meaningfully drops either from the change in stock price or due to their increased sales this could be a big factor to reconsider my Sell rating.