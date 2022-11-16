ryasick

The world runs on energy. We all know that. Our global economy and society could not function without reliable and abundant energy sources.

We at High Yield Investor acknowledge the massive growth trend of renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and battery storage, and we are happy to profit from it in select cases. We are "energy agnostic," which means that we are willing to invest in whatever sources of energy in which we find value, sustainable cash flow, and generous dividends.

Renewables may (or may not) command the long-term future, but in today's world, there is no doubt that significant value, cash flow, and generous dividends can be found in the oil & gas industry.

In what follows, we explore two interesting and high-yielding companies that are absolutely minting cash from their own respective parts of the oil & gas space (XLE).

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

CNQ is one of Canada's largest and financially strongest oil companies, boasting a large asset base of long-lived, slow-decline oil & gas wells. Most of CNQ's producing assets are located in Canada, but the company also owns some offshore wells off the coast of Africa and in the North Sea.

CNQ's largest commodity by production volume is synthetic crude oil ("SCO") from its oil sands mining segment, followed by heavy oil, then natural gas, and finally light oil and natural gas liquids.

Due to the efficiency of operations at CNQ's core oil sands fields, the company boasts the lowest crude oil breakeven price among its oil sands peers of around $41 per barrel. Some of its SCO assets have break-evens as low as about $25 per barrel.

CNQ is the only Canadian company with over 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent ("BOEs") of proven reserves. Only four other companies in the world possess more proven reserves than CNQ.

Additionally, CNQ boasts the largest natural gas reserves in Canada, with the capacity to roughly double its gas output in the coming years.

CNQ's asset base includes some extremely long-lived and productive fields that largely require little maintenance capital. In fact, CNQ's ~10% decline rate is the lowest in its peer group.

This means that the company is able to continuously generate cash flow from the same assets without needing to invest in new drilling or growth capex. Hence CNQ's incredibly high return on capital employed ("ROCE") of around 25% in 2022, compared to its average of 9% over the prior three years.

This strategy and execution generate a veritable fire hydrant of cash flow with which to increase dividends, deleverage, and buy back shares. CNQ produced free cash flow ("FCF") after dividends of around $11 billion in 2022, or FCF before dividends of about $16 billion.

Management's current plan is to use FCF after dividends to reduce debt down from around $12 billion to under $8 billion, and then allocate 80-100% of future FCF to shareholder returns - dividend increases and share buybacks.

CNQ has a very impressive dividend growth track record, spanning 23 consecutive years at a compound annual growth rate of ~21%. Last year was particularly significant, as shareholder returns more than doubled from 2021's level, which was itself the highest in company history up to that point.

This year, with the price of crude having retreated under $80, CNQ's FCF is likely to drop by 30-40% or more from 2022's elevated level but still produce enough to comfortably cover dividends and some deleveraging. And, of course, this is while investing roughly the same amount as last year for strategic growth projects and increasing production by about 8% YoY.

If CNQ is able to deleverage in the coming years as management expects, its investment grade credit ratings of BBB- and Baa1 (both currently with "stable" outlooks) could see upgrades, which would further lower its cost of capital and increase its efficiency.

I have great faith in CNQ's ability to accomplish its deleveraging plans, because management has already done yeoman's work at cleaning up the balance sheet. Debt to adjusted funds flow (similar to operating cash flow) fell from a little over 4x in 2020 to under 0.5x in 2022, while debt to capital decreased from 40% to 16% during that time.

CNQ's 4.3% dividend yield looks not only safe but likely to keep growing into the future as the company's finances firm up and FCF continues to flow.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)

EPM is a small, independent energy company (organized as a C-Corp) that owns royalty and working interests in oil and gas assets in four states: Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, and North Dakota. These are long-lived assets with low rates of productivity decline that have been producing crude oil for long periods of time - in one case, over 100 years.

The business model of EPM is to partner with various E&P operators who do the actual production. EPM provides the capital by buying the land and/or mineral rights, which thereby entitles the company to a share of the revenue. EPM focuses on fields that are smaller and older, which would not typically attract the interest of larger energy peers.

By the time EPM acquires these assets, the bulk of their production has already occurred, but most of the risk of initial drilling has also passed, leaving a low-capex and high-margin income stream for the long tail end of their productive lives.

EPM's low ongoing capex requirements and capital-light structure allow it to operate very profitably. Outside of the oil price crash at the beginning of COVID-19, EPM has been able to maintain a profit margin of around 30%.

In the last few years, EPM has more than quadrupled its asset base. And while it took on debt for each acquisition, the incredible cash generation of these assets allowed the company to quickly pay off this debt to the point where, as of the end of 2022, EPM is completely debt-free.

As recently as the end of September 2022, EPM still carried $12.3 million in debt from its most recent acquisition, but by the end of the calendar year, that was fully paid off. Now, EPM has $50 million available on its credit facility as well as $3.7 million in cash.

In the previous two quarters, EPM's asset base generated 7,418 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD"), up 37% year-over-year. Although production varies from quarter to quarter. For example, in fiscal Q1 2023 (ending in September), EPM's BOEPD came in at 7,598 but dropped to 7,250 in fiscal Q1 (ending in December), primarily due to downtime from winter storms.

Though industry standard is to report in barrels of oil equivalent as a measurement, actually, more of EPM's revenue comes from natural gas and natural gas liquids than from oil.

This diversification should prove beneficial in the case that oil performs better than natural gas, or vice versa.

Since EPM has zero debt, the company chooses not to purchase hedges that would smooth out the volatility of commodity prices. The only hedges EPM still has in place expire in the next month. As such, EPM's performance should track very closely to the prices of oil & gas going forward.

The same goes for EPM's dividend, which has historically fluctuated along with the swings in oil & gas prices.

Today, though, EPM is paying the highest dividend it has ever paid, and this payout looks sustainable. In the past two quarters, EPM's payout ratio has been 41% based on adjusted net income, leaving plenty of retained cash for other uses such as acquisitions or buybacks.

Since paying off the remainder of EPM's debt, management have indicated that they are now putting some of that excess cash toward share buybacks. Since shares outstanding increased to partially fund these acquisitions, we can view these buybacks as another way of using cash flows to repay the funding for acquisitions.

EPM enjoys strong insider ownership of about 9%, led by founder and board chairman Robert Herlin.

The Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7.5% dividend yield appears sustainable even if oil & gas prices drop a bit from here, and the dividend could be boosted further if energy prices stage a rebound.

Bottom Line

Despite obvious differences in geography and size, CNQ and EPM share some similarities, too. They both invest in long-lived, slowly depleting assets in the oil and gas space that offer low capex requirements and high-margin cash flows.

This type of asset offers great value during a time when so much institutional capital has abandoned the oil & gas industry altogether, even though consumers will continue to rely on oil and gas for a long time to come.