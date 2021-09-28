AVES: A Promising Emerging Markets ETF

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund in emerging markets focused on value and profitability.
  • AVES holds a large portfolio of 1300+ companies, mostly in Asia.
  • It is well diversified, but it is underweight in defensive sectors.
  • Over 45% of asset value is directly exposed to geopolitical risks related to China.
  • Past performance relative to competitors is promising.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Globe showing Asia

JavierHuras/iStock via Getty Images

After more than a decade of roller-coaster without a long-term trend, emerging markets may be poised to outperform U.S. equities. At least, analysts at Morgan Stanley and Lazard think so. A number of exchange-traded funds, or

AVES country allocation

AVES country allocation (chart: author; data: Fidelity.)

AVES sector breakdown

AVES sector breakdown ( chart: author; data: Fidelity)

AVES vs. Emerging Market ETFs, total return since inception

AVES vs. Emerging Market ETFs, total return since inception (Seeking Alpha)

AVES vs. Emerging Market ETFs, price return since inception

AVES vs. Emerging Market ETFs, price return since inception (Seeking Alpha)

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies in stocks and closed-end funds outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.66K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.