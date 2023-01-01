xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is a well-managed commercial real estate investment trust that currently pays a 12% dividend yield that is covered by distributable earnings to passive income investors.

Furthermore, the trust's portfolio performed very well in the fourth quarter, with a 99% interest collection rate, which could lead to a dividend increase or the continuation of the $0.02 per share per quarter supplemental dividend.

Since my last article covering Ares Commercial Real Estate, I have updated the dividend coverage metrics to include the 4Q-22.

Given that the trust's stock is still trading at a 15% discount to book value, I believe that passive income investors are getting a great deal here.

Top Performing, Senior Loan-Focused Investment Portfolio

At the end of the December quarter, Ares Commercial Real Estate's senior loan portfolio was worth $2.3 billion and consisted of 60 loans. During 4Q-22, the portfolio value decreased by approximately $200 million due to repayments of $319 million and originations of $56 million. The fourth quarter saw no significant changes in portfolio composition, with Ares Commercial Real Estate continuing to favor office real estate (37% of loan portfolio), multi-family real estate (22%), and industrial facilities (11%).

Loan Portfolio Overview (Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp)

What is notable about Ares Commercial Real Estate's senior loan portfolio is that the company has positioned itself to profit from an increase in interest rates, a theme that has resurfaced following the latest inflation report.

According to Ares Commercial Real Estate, 99% of senior loans were floating rate at the end of the December quarter, implying that loan rates will reset to the upside if the central bank continues to raise interest rates. Given that inflation rose 0.5% month on month in January, I believe this is exactly what the central bank will do in 2023.

If you believe the central bank will continue to raise interest rates in 2023 to combat inflation, an investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate could pay off.

According to Ares Commercial Real Estate's most recent sensitivity table, a 100-basis-point increase in key interest rates will increase the trust's distributable earnings by $0.18 per share annually, enough to fund the trust's $0.02 per share per quarter supplemental dividend.

Interest Rate Sensitivity (Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp)

Dividend Coverage Improved In 4Q-22

According to ACRE's 4Q-22 earnings call transcript, Ares Commercial Real Estate covered its dividend with distributable earnings in the fourth quarter, and the dividend pay-out ratio improved 10 percentage points compared to the September quarter, owing to strong portfolio performance and an interest collection rate of 99%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate earned $0.44 per share in distributable earnings in 4Q-22, exceeding the $0.35 per share dividend payout. In 4Q-22, the pay-out ratio was 80%.

Ares Commercial Real currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, plus a supplemental dividend of $0.02 per share. Assuming ACRE continues to pay a $0.02 per share per quarter supplemental dividend in 2023, passive income investors can expect a total distribution of $1.40 per share, implying a dividend yield of 12%.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

ACRE’s Valuation Reflects High Margin Of Safety

The market values Ares Commercial Real Estate's stock is trading as if the United States has already entered a recession, which it has not. As a result, given the trust's underlying senior loan portfolio's quality and solid dividend coverage, I believe the valuation makes very little sense right now, and the stock should not be trading at a 15% discount to book value.

ACRE has sold for as much as a 17% premium to book value in the last year.

Price To Book Value (YCharts)

Why ACRE Might See A Lower/Higher Valuation

Ares Commercial Real Estate sees the central bank's interest policy as both a risk and an opportunity.

Higher interest rates as a result of the central bank's rate hikes may translate into higher distributable earnings due to the trust's floating rate positioning.

A rate hike to the upside, on the other hand, may result in an increase in loan defaults as borrowers struggle to keep up with higher interest payments.

My Conclusion

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a low enough dividend pay-out ratio to suggest that the commercial real estate investment trust can continue to pay $0.35 per share per quarter in 2023 if the senior loan portfolio continues to perform well.

Ares Commercial Real Estate's portfolio quality appears to be stable, as the commercial mortgage trust collected 99% of its scheduled interest payments in the fourth quarter.

The best thing about ACRE stock at the moment is that passive income investors can still purchase the trust at a discount to book value, increasing their margin of safety and total return potential.