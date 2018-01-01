Michael M. Santiago

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) has recently published its Q4 2022 results. In this article, I will discuss the results and afterwards discuss some significant headwinds I foresee.

Results

DoorDash has published strong growth numbers. Orders grew by 27% YoY in Q4 and GOV grew by 29% YoY in Q4 including the Wolt acquisition. Excluding the Wolt acquisition order growth in Q4 was 15% YoY - ending at 424 million orders; GOV grew by 20% YoY in Q4 - ending at $13.4 billion.

DoorDash was one of the fastest growing food delivery platforms amongst its peers in 2022.

While DoorDash grew the topline in terms of revenues and GOV. DoorDash barely grew adj EBITDA; actually when deducting sbc from adj EBITDA (in my view a better indication of EBITDA growth) we see negative EBITDA growth.

Essentially this means in my view that DoorDash had negative EBITDA growth. The company is investing significantly in grocery delivery which is loss making. Negative EBITDA growth means grocery grew so fast that food delivery could not offset the losses.

"DoorDash is losing double digit percentages on the Grocery side - and making about 5% on the restaurant side"~Matt Newberg

The company is guiding for $500-800 million in adj EBITDA for 2023 and 15% GOV growth YoY. Annualizing Q4 2022 leads to $468 million in adj EBITDA. Company is clearly guiding for significant growth in adj EBITDA in the coming year. Very ambitious.

DoorDash financials (Author)

Particularly worrisome is that the trailing twelve months free cash flow minus sbc was a negative $859 million and has expanded in negative terms significantly in recent months. Driven by capex growth and less cash generation.

For people saying stock based compensation expense is not a real cash expense. In 2022 they bought back $400 million in shares and management has initiated a buyback program of $750 million for 2023. DoorDash is buying back shares which offsets the sbc expense - turning stock based compensation into a real hard cash outflow.

In my view, DoorDash's financials are turning the wrong way: cash burn is increasing and growth is set to slow down. If DoorDash cannot achieve its lofty growth and profitability expectations cash burn will remain elevated - the buybacks do not help here either.

On a positive note DoorDash continues to be the market leader in the US. Food delivery is very much a consumer focused marketing business. Owning the consumer is very valuable. FCMG's and restaurants are willing to pay significant fees to access that customers and sell their products. Having a lower marketing cost per order due to scale than competitors is the moat in food delivery and difficult to break. You can see its effects in DoorDash's income statement, revenues are growing significantly faster than sales and marketing expenses.

Bloomberg Second Measure (Bloomberg Second Measure)

Headwinds

After the Wolt acquisition, I decided to write an article about DoorDash. Here I shared my concerns about the expensive acquisition and DoorDash's hefty valuation:

"Since DoorDash has acquired Wolt in a stock-for-stock deal, the number of outstanding shares of the combined enterprise has grown significantly, and the total price of the deal fluctuates with the stock price. As of writing, Wolt's share of the combined DoorDash enterprise amounts to approximately $9 billion (higher than the $8.1 billion as announced on Nov 10). Wolt's ttm gross order value (GOV) amounts to $2.5 billion. This means DoorDash paid a whopping 3.6 EV/GOV for Wolt. While Wolt's European competitors are selling at significantly lower valuations. Just Eat Takeaway (GRUB) is selling at 0.3 EV/GTV, Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF) at 0.7 EV/GMV and Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) at 0.5 EV/GTV. DoorDash is selling at a very expensive valuation: 1.9 EV/GTV; management clearly wants to benefit from its good standing with the public markets." ~Robert Vink

DoorDash's stock has declined by 73%, while the best-performing food delivery peer, Just Eat Takeaway, declined by 63%. Currently, DoorDash is selling at 0.37 EV/GTV. Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:JTKWY) at 0.15 EV/GTV and Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DELHY) at 0.22 EV/GTV.

Market saturation

The first most major headwind I foresee is market saturation. DoorDash orders are notoriously expensive. When Deepwater asset management ran an experiment ordering at the same restaurants on different platforms; DoorDash added a 58% premium to food prices (the highest of all platforms). With an AOV of $31; platform and delivery fees can easily make up 20%-40%+ of the food price. We have to question how many people are willing to pay those high fees for a food delivery service consistently. Particularly the restaurant side of DoorDash can be impacted by market saturation - ironically this is the part that is making money.

Deepwater asset management

With higher energy and food prices; and legislation in NYC being proposed to increase minimum wages for gig workers (that are probably a directive for other US cities); it is plausible that we will see the fee size relative to food price continue to rise. In general, we are looking at the bill becoming more expensive.

Currently, DoorDash is projecting 15% GMV growth YoY for 2023. When this growth turns slower, it's likely the EBITDA guidance can also be thrown out of the window - unless the company significantly lowers expected opex, which I think is unlikely. Management probably looks at the long-term, not the short-term.

Amazon

The second major headwind I foresee is the entrance of Amazon (AMZN) into food delivery and last mile delivery. Amazon has already made a small entrance into last mile delivery in the UK as explained in my article from last year:

Over the last year, Amazon has launched a new business in the U.K.-referred to internally as Amazon Fresh Marketplace-that bears a striking resemblance to Instacart. Prime subscribers can use the Amazon app or website to order groceries from two major U.K. supermarkets, with same-day delivery fulfilled by Amazon Flex drivers.' - The Information

Since that article, Amazon has entered into a commercial partnership with Grubhub to provide Grubhub+ to Amazon Prime members (and Amazon has acquired a stake in Grubhub). This has strengthened my long-held suspicion that Amazon will enter last-mile delivery and food delivery - and my long-held belief that particularly the Grubhub asset held by Just Eat Takeaway is the legitimate starting point. JET is under pressure from shareholders (pressure has decreased since the $1.8 billion iFood disposal) to sell Grubhub to a third party.

I continue to view it as very likely that Grubhub will be acquired by Amazon.

The consequences of this on DoorDash and its long-term cash flow per share should not be underestimated. Grubhub is profitable in terms of ADJ EBITDA and was a significant EBITDA and cash flow generator in 2018 and 2019; since the company has grown significantly in size in terms of food sales:

"In 2018, Grubhub's gross food sales made up a total of $5.1 billion. In that year, the EBITDA was $171 million, and Adjusted EBITDA was $233 million. In 2020 Gross food sales were $8.7 billion. In 2021, GTV growth of the North America segment was 19% YoY. In 2022, Grubhub can easily generate a GTV in excess of $10 billion. Since 2018 the size of logistics grew massively."~Robert Vink "I think Grubhub can generate in excess of $500 million in hard EBITDA sustainably at this size after NYC fee cap removal." ~Robert Vink

I think Grubhub's underlying profitability and scale in tier 1 markets like NYC and Boston is underestimated. Amazon as the owner of Grubhub could likely significantly grow its market share and actually become the market leader as the CAC - customer acquisition cost - would decrease significantly for Grubhub.

We are not talking here about a little company making an entrance into food delivery.

We are talking here about the biggest e-commerce company in the world with a huge profitable cloud business that can legitimately enter food delivery and last-mile delivery in a capital-efficient way. We are talking about a company having 150 million+ members in their subscription service Amazon Prime.

A subscription service DoorDash management named in their recent Q4 2022 earnings call:

“If you think about the size of the DashPass program at 15 million subs, it's still a far cry from other programs, whether it's the number of Netflix members or Prime subscribers, there's a lot of room for us to continue growing. And we're happy with the pace of growth historically, and we're not seeing any signs of that slowing down. ” ~Prabir Adarkar, CFO DoorDash

So is DashPass competing with Amazon Prime?

Just Eat Takeaway already gave us a little taste of how much the CAC will decrease. 'Efficiencies in US following the commercial agreement with Amazon' were one of the biggest drivers of margin expansion in Q4 2022. Just Eat Takeaway CEO said that the commercial agreement with Amazon 'provides us customers in the areas in which we are weaker predominantly'.

Just Eat Takeaway Q4 2022 adj EBITDA bridge (Just Eat Takeaway IR)

And what is DoorDash management doing? They are buying back shares to offset share-based compensation dilution... In 2022 they bought back $400 million in shares and they have initiated a buyback program of $750 million for 2023. Where is the conservatism? Should DoorDash not wait and see what happens in the competitive landscape before deciding what is the long-term free cash flow per share? Don't you need competitive clarity for that? DoorDash can talk all they want about being a logistics platform, leading on technology and stuff but the harsh reality is that these platforms are very much marketing platforms. That marketing advantage is difficult to break but Amazon can do that by potentially owning Grubhub.

Harsh look

It is the customer relationship that DoorDash owns that is the most valuable part of the platform. It is no surprise that DoorDash is scaling up their grocery delivery service - now FCMG's can advertise their products directly to DoorDash clients.

Let's think:

It is problematic that many Dashers in cars have multi-app options and can do DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub deliveries all at once. It makes the driver network not so valuable - particularly in the suburbs. Essentially the smaller platform can piggyback on the bigger platform.

It is problematic that quick-service restaurants make up a big % percentage of restaurants in the US suburbs and of the DoorDash platform in general. These restaurants are easy to sign, hard to make money on.

It makes the customer relationship very important - even more important than at companies like Just Eat Takeaway and Delivery Hero where the driver and restaurant network is far more difficult to recreate.

I don't think DoorDash is in any position to think about buybacks.

Big picture

I think DoorDash management is absolutely not ready for the possible entrance of Amazon. In their shareholder letter management is writing about maximizing per-share value and considering the cost of equity.

If Amazon enters the market with a scaled platform and a low CAC - DoorDash does not have the luxury to think about creating per-share value. DoorDash needs to consider how they are going to execute well and manage its resources to still have any significant value as a company at all.

Amazon is no Uber, Grubhub or Instacart. DoorDash management should follow Delivery Hero more closely - management learned the lesson of burning cash too aggressively but DH was fortunate enough to be in a position to recover.

If I am right DoorDash won't have that luxury. Amazon is a beast and can probably destroy the long-term free cash per share that DoorDash can currently sustainably generate.

DoorDash management seems a bit disillusioned in my opinion.

Just Eat Takeaway, Uber (UBER) Delivery Hero (CEO has become significantly more conservative after the 2022 Mayhem) and Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) management teams are all taking significantly more conservative capital allocation strategies. They probably understand that having enough cash available keeps away competition and makes them more flexible. Instead DoorDash is launching significant buyback programs turning their sbc expenses into cash outflows.

Let me elaborate if you have a big war chest, you can increase marketing spend to defend against an incumbent - which probably means you never have to use that war chest at all! I believe Amazon is also looking at DoorDash and every penny that DoorDash uses to buy back shares they cannot use to compete against Amazon. Even for Amazon $1 billion dollars is significant money. How DoorDash management does not realize the importance of keeping a big pile of cash in this market is beyond me. At this rate of nearly a billion in cash burn per year we are just 3.5 years away from no cash. While EBITDA growth should slow down that cash burn; that is not a certainty considering the headwinds I discussed.

If Delivery Hero smells chaos, they are likely going to scale up their investments in Eastern Europe (DH bought Glovo for Eastern Europe) and Scandinavia to win market share - considering DoorDash Canada and DoorDash Australia are already worthless in my view - that could mean DoorDash international will have 0 value!

Takeaway

DoorDash has published reasonable results with strong growth but negative EBITDA - sbc growth. DoorDash is at risk of encountering significant headwinds, and the stock continues to be priced very optimistically. The buybacks are far too aggressive and risk the company's future cash flow per share value - which management is optimizing. DoorDash can be a great investment but currently I am pretty bearish, I can see DoorDash rerate to below 0.1 EV / GTV which implies a 70+% decline.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.