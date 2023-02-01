Engie: Challenges For Mature Businesses

Feb. 22, 2023 7:14 PM ETEngie SA (ENGIY)ENGQF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • In a difficult year, Engie delivered a solid set of numbers (and is taking full advantage to fuel new investment opportunities).
  • Stronger DPS proposal to €1.4. Engie is now yielding 10%, but it's a positive one-off.
  • Lower results are expected in 2023, so we maintain our neutral valuation.

Tour Egee, Tour T1 and Tour Sequoia towers in La Defense business district in Paris

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last time, here at the Lab, we emphasized how Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) was moving on with its restructuring plan (and disinvestments) and we explicitly said that there were more upsides than

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Engie financials in a Snap (plus DPS proposal)

Engie financials in a Snap (plus DPS proposal)

Belgian nuclear tax

Belgian nuclear tax

Engie 2023 guidance

Engie 2023 guidance

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.52K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.