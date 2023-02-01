Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last time, here at the Lab, we emphasized how Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) was moving on with its restructuring plan (and disinvestments) and we explicitly said that there were more upsides than downsides. Despite that, we were continuing to be prudent for political risks (especially in France) and even if Engie was trading at a discount both at P/E and EV/EBITDA basis compared to its closest peers, there were too many if in our MACRO to MICRO analysis. We welcomed dividend investors with a long-term horizon but we preferred to remain neutral. 2022 was a revolutionary year for Engie both in terms of performance and the difficulties encountered. In the end, it was very positive and this was confirmed by the stock price appreciation which was up by 24.16% since our latest release in early October 2022.

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Q4 and FY 2022 results

In our numbers, we forecasted:

2022 EBITDA at almost €13 billion, taking into account positive development in energy trading while deducting the Italian windfall tax and higher costs due to the Nuclear tax.

considering Engie's payout ratio at 65-75%, we derived a DPS of approximately €1.1 per share (above the company's floor estimated at €0.65 per share). At that time, the company was yielding more than 9%.

In the aftermath, our calculations (considering this volatile environment) were pretty accurate (Fig 1). In 2022, the French natural gas and electricity supplier delivered top-line sales of €93.9 billion, up by more than 62% with an EBITDA of €13.7 billion (again up by almost 30% on a yearly basis). Going down to the P&L numbers, these positive performances were also achieved at EBIT and net income levels. Looking at the divisional level, the thermal activity, the most sensitive to changes in gas prices, increased its marginality by 46.6% on a comparable basis with 2021 numbers to arrive at €1.77 billion. The renewable energy segment generated a net operating profit of €1.63 billion and was up by 19.1%. Whereas, the operating result of the infrastructure activity increased by 0.5% and was penalized by a drop in volumes and higher temperatures. As previously anticipated, net profit was weighed down by Belgian nuclear provisions and tax (Fig 2). According to FactSet consensus, Wall Street analysts forecasted a turnover of €65.26 billion and an EBITDA of €13.24 billion, so Engie managed to beat expectations. Regarding our dividend forecast, we missed by more than 20%, in detail, Engie will propose a dividend per share of €1.40 compared to the €0.85 paid the previous financial year. This amount represents a payout ratio of 65%, in accordance with the group's dividend policy, which is based on a payout ratio between 65% and 75% of the total net recurring income. As a reminder, Engie declared a minimum dividend per share floor set at €0.65 for the period from 2021 to 2023 (Fig 1).

Engie financials in a Snap (plus DPS proposal)

Source: Engie Q4 and FY results presentation (Fig 1)

Belgian nuclear tax

(Fig 2)

Conclusion

For 2023, Engie is targeting net recurring income from continuing operations between €3.4 billion and €4 billion euros. Nuclear activities are excluded from operating profit forecasts because "they are no longer strategic for Engie", underlined Catherine MacGregor during the Q&A analysts call. The group also indicated 2024 targets. Cross-checking analysts' estimates, these figures are higher than expectations so today, we are not surprised to see a positive stock price reaction. What is key to emphasize is the fact that the Group has also announced its intention to increase its CAPEX investments in the energy transition over the next period, up 50% compared to the period 2021-2023. 70% of this will be devoted to renewables and the decarbonization solutions offered to the group's customers. In specific, the company is targeting 50 gigawatts of installed renewable energy capacity by the end of 2025 and 80 GW by 2030. Currently, the group has a total installed capacity of around 38 GW, thanks to the yearly addition of 3.9 GW. Engie is clearly taking advantage of the exceptional situation in the energy world to finance its transition. The high energy prices are feeding Engie's ambitious investment plan in renewables. The share of renewables in its production capacities should then increase to 58% against 38% today.

Valuation

Here at the Lab, we liked Engine's results and we report the main highlights:

The company is now able to increase its CAPEX growth thanks also to a solid financial situation; With Nuclear classified as a discontinued operation, Engie simplified its group with 4 business units versus the previous 25 units, and in addition, we welcome its lower international presence from 53 to 30 countries; Engie was able to dispose Equans for more than €6 billion and is on target to achieve asset sales for €11 billion; In the meantime, Engie is diversifying its gas sources with new and existing suppliers.

In detail, we can say that the French integrated player was an interesting play in this energy crisis; however, Engie is now normalizing its 2023 forecast (and beyond). Last year, in Engie's initiation of coverage, we provided a buy rating, but we had an unfortunate time due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Our analysis was called Engie: On The Restructured Path To Success, and we suggest having another look at it. Here at the Lab, if we assume a normalized dividend per share set on the company forecasts and applied a DDM, we derive a target price of €15.3 per share and $16.5 in ADR (in line with today's price). Valuing Engie stock using a P/E valuation methodology, the company is trading at 35% compared to Iberdrola. Within our EU sector universe coverage, our internal team prefers the Enel investment case, so we are maintaining a neutral valuation for Engie. Aside from the usual utility risks, we believe Engie’s higher risk profile justifies its current discount based on 1) the French government equity stake, 2) the French government regulatory reviews, and 3) the higher-than-expected nuclear provisions.

Engie 2023 guidance

