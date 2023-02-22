Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Raul Revuelta - Chief Executive Officer

Saul Villarreal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Guilherme Mendes - JPMorgan

Rodolfo Ramos - Bradesco BBI

Alberto Valerio - UBS

Anton Mortenkotter - GBM

Pablo Monsivais - Barclays

Gabriel Himelfarb - Scotiabank

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to our Conference Call Fourth Quarter 2022. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call may be recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to CEO, Raul Revuelta. Please go ahead.

Raul Revuelta

Thank you. Good morning everybody. And thank you for joining us today during 2022. I’m happy to report that GAP hit previous records on all firms, making this year the magnificent one in our trajectory.

Total revenues were up by 57% compared to 2019, supported by continued passenger traffic growth and a strong commercial revenue increase. Throughout the year, we transported almost 57 million passengers, a 60.4% increase over 2019. With this figure, GAP was position has the largest airport operator in Mexico for the third consecutive year, representing approximately 31% of the total market. This performance was mainly driven by the growth of the Tijuana, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta airports, which was outstanding.

Likewise, Guadalajara finally seen returned to 2019 levels. In Jamaica, passenger traffic also showed strong signs of recovery compared to 2019. If you recall, passenger traffic numbers were deeply impacted by the COVID-related government imposed travel restrictions, which were very severe and delay the recovery in that country. We continue to work closely with airlines, seeking to

