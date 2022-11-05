simonkr

Chinese and US lithium prices have tumbled considerably over the past three months as the market braces for weaker demand for electric vehicles. Further, significant new lithium mining output is expected this year, along with new recycling operations, potentially triggering a glut that will grow over the coming years. Like most commodities, lithium appears to follow a "super-cycle" where the high prices of shortage eras trigger excess production growth, leading to prolonged gluts and lower prices. Although global lithium prices have tumbled ~20-30%, they are still 5-10X higher than before the 2021 rally. See Chinese prices below:

China Lithium Carbonate Price (TradingEconomics)

US and European lithium prices usually track Chinese prices since China is the largest global lithium consumer. China is also a major global lithium producer, though Australia's lithium mining industry has grown extremely rapidly and now accounts for most global production. Global lithium production has quadrupled since 2010 due to immense demand growth from the burgeoning electric vehicle sector. Demand was growing faster than supply over recent years. Still, I believe that trend is shifting as growing wage and cost strains cause a reduction in EV demand growth compared to lithium production - which is guaranteed to grow for a few years due to existing development projects.

Key stocks, such as Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), are likely to be impacted by this "boom and bust" pattern. LTHM rose tremendously from 2020 to 2021 as the lithium market fell into a significant shortage, primarily driven by mining project delays due to the lockdowns. As those projects are finished and production surges, it seems LTHM will no longer benefit from the lithium shortage and may be negatively impacted by an impending glut. That said, LTHM is beloved by many investors, and its production growth may offset lower product prices. Still, I believe it may be wise for investors to take a cautious outlook on the stock instead of the changing market dynamics.

Will Output Growth Offset Falling Prices?

One key challenge in analyzing the lithium market is its rapid growth. Lithium is one of the few metals that is simultaneously seeing immense demand growth and supply growth. This situation creates enormous volatility for lithium's price because the high growth rates can cause substantial gluts and shortages to occur temporarily. Of course, shortages can cause gluts as high prices boost miner profits and encourage accelerated supply growth. Significantly, lower lithium prices do not necessarily promote greater demand growth since that is primarily driven by electric vehicle demand. Lower lithium prices indeed would marginally lower EV vehicle prices, but not likely by so much to impact EV demand so significantly.

Much evidence points to an impending glut in the lithium market. For one, lithium prices have declined quite by quite a bit in recent months. Further, they're likely to drop even faster over the coming months, as signaled by the recent discounts from China's largest EV battery producer. This trend appears to be triggered by a decline in EV demand growth from deteriorating global economic conditions. The global economy seems to be in a prolonged stagnation that may manifest as a recession this year. Many households in the US, Europe, and most other countries are reducing discretionary durable goods purchases (like EVs) due to rising living costs (food, energy, etc.) and stagnating wages.

Importantly, this does not necessarily mean EV demand is falling. Although that may be the case, lithium prices are likely to fall even if demand growth declines, such that lithium supply is growing faster than lithium demand. Lithium demand could continue to rise in a recession, but with lithium production multiplying, it would likely only take a slight decline in growth to trigger a glut. Even if prices fall, it is virtually certain that the lithium supply will grow rapidly as production growth accelerates this year through 2025 as new mining projects are finished.

One key issue facing Livent specifically is its lower output growth acceleration. Its larger competitors, Albemarle (ALB), Sociedad Química (SQM), and Ganfeng (OTCPK:GNENF), have rapidly accelerated their sales and COGs (an indicator of mine output) over recent quarters, while Livent's has risen far more slowly. See below:

Data by YCharts

Livent's output growth is still strong but very weak compared to its largest competitors. For example, Livent expects its sales to rise around 20% this year due to output capacity growth, but Albemarle anticipates 55-75% YoY sales growth this year. As its peers expand output faster, Livent is more likely to be caught with lower selling prices that are not offset by faster output growth.

Overall, I believe it is likely that Livent will see its net income decline this year. The company is not expanding output as quickly as its peers, so it will likely be caught on the "wrong side" of a glut. Lithium prices are falling swiftly from very high values and, with EV demand growth slowing quickly, could rapidly transform into a surplus. As with many other metals, I would not be surprised to see lithium fall close to its pre-spike levels but likely persist somewhere above that range. Livent's breakeven point is likely around the $40K/MT level today. Lithium was trading over this level last year but is now only at ~$60K/MT after the collapse over recent weeks. While prices may not fall below the $20K/MT level they held for years before 2021, it is falling quickly enough to warrant a decline below Livent's breakeven level. The company will likely avoid losses due to its fixed-price contract portfolio, but those contracts could also extend lower margins for years.

The Bottom Line

In my view, LTHM is a higher-risk stock today since it appears increasingly likely that lithium prices will decline sufficiently to re-test the company's core profitability. This would not be a significant concern if it were growing output quickly enough to offset lower prices. Still, because Livent is expanding far slower than its peers, it appears to be in a weaker competitive position. Despite this, LTHM trades at a relatively high valuation premium compared to its peer group. See below:

Data by YCharts

Based on these measures, it appears LTHM trades at a roughly 50% valuation premium compared to its larger peers. It is also not growing as quickly as these companies, so the premium appears largely unwarranted. Of course, Livent is the most "pure play" lithium miner of the group and is not a foreign company like SQM and GNENF. However, Albemarle is growing faster and has a lower valuation than Livent. Albemarle is also slightly more diversified and has superior profit margins.

That said, around 70% of Livent's sales are derived from fixed-price contracts, some of which were priced before lithium spiked. Conversely, Albemarle has fewer price contracts and greater exposure to market prices, for better or worse. Accordingly, Albemarle's earnings may fall faster this year as lithium prices slide. However, the difference is not huge since Livent may lock in lower prices for years, while Albemarle could rebound once lithium does so. Still, I believe lithium may fall into a glut for two years or more if EV growth continues to slide on a recessionary dynamic.

Between the two, I believe ALB is favorable to LTHM, but I am relatively bearish on both stocks today. LTHM may have more significant downside risk due to its higher valuation and lower growth rate, mainly if lithium prices are "lower for longer." Still, while I believe LTHM could soon break below its ~$18-$20 support level, the stock does not appear so overvalued that it is a strong short opportunity. The lithium outlook appears much weaker through 2025, but I would not be surprised to see a shortage dynamic return after that, as lower prices would slow new lithium mining projects. Of course, the EV battery industry could see recent technological changes away from lithium later this decade, so LTHM stock may not be a strong long-term investment.