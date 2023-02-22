eBay Inc. (EBAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 7:04 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY), EBAYL
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.56K Followers

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Egbert - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Jamie Iannone - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Priest - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Colin Sebastian - Baird

Tom Champion - Piper Sandler

Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein

Ross Sandler - Barclays

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan

Deepak Mathivanan - Wolfe Research

Mark Mahaney - Evercore

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Brent, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the eBay Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. John Egbert, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

John Egbert

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for eBay's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today on the call are Jamie Iannone, our Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Priest, our Chief Financial Officer. We're providing a slide presentation to accompany Jamie's and Steve's commentary during the call, which is available through the Investor Relations section of the eBay website at investors.ebayinc.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures related to our performance. You can find the reconciliation of these measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in our accompanying slide presentation. Additionally, all growth rates noted in our prepared remarks will reflect FX neutral year-over-year comparisons, unless indicated otherwise.

During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future performance and expected

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.