Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 7:08 PM ETCannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.56K Followers

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Lillis - Solebury Trout, IR

Richard Massey - CEO

Bryan Coy - CFO

Ryan Caswell - President

Conference Call Participants

John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

Isaac Sellhausen - Oppenheimer

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cannae Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the company's prepared remarks, the conference will be open for questions with instructions to follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and a replay is available through 11:59 pm Eastern Time on March 1, 2023.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Jamie Lillis of Solebury Strategic Communications.

Jamie Lillis

Thank you, operator and all of you for joining us this afternoon. On the call today, we have our Chief Executive Officer, Rick Massey, Cannae's newly appointed President, Ryan Caswell; and Bryan Coy, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that this conference call and the Q&A following our remarks may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cannae's expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties, which forward-looking statements are subject

