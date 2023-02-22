Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.56K Followers

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Calistri - Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Anthony Coles - Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer

Raymond Sanchez - Chief Medical Officer

John Renger - Chief Scientific Officer

Mark Bodenrader - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Max Skor - Morgan Stanley

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Jessica Fye - JPMorgan

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Charles Duncan - Cantor

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho Group

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Cerevel Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call may be recorded.

I will now hand the call over to Matt Calistri, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Matt Calistri

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. On today's call, you'll be hearing from Dr. Tony Coles, our Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Ray Sanchez, our Chief Medical Officer; Dr. John Renger, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Mark Bodenrader, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

During our call today, please refer to our press release from this morning, detailing our 2022 performance, as well as our updated corporate presentation, both of which are available on our website. I would like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements that reflect our current views related to, among other things, the potential attributes and benefits of our product candidates and the format and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials. We strongly encourage you to review the information that we file with the SEC regarding specific risks and uncertainties.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.