NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 7:33 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)3 Comments
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.57K Followers

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Simona Jankowski - VP, IR

Colette Kress - EVP & CFO

Jensen Huang - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Christopher Muse - Evercore ISI

Stacy Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Atif Malik - Citigroup

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Mark Lipacis - Jefferies

Matthew Ramsay - Cowen and Company

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NVIDIA's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. Simona Jankowski, you may begin your conference.

Simona Jankowski

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to NVIDIA's conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to remind you that our call is being webcast live on NVIDIA's Investor Relations website. The webcast will be available for replay until the conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The content of today's call is NVIDIA's property. It can't be reproduced or transcribed without our prior written consent.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financial results and business, please refer to the disclosure in today's earnings release, our most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q and the reports that we may file on Form 8-K with the Securities and

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.