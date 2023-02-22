BICO Group AB (publ) (CLLKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 7:43 PM ETBICO Group AB (publ) (CLLKF), BCCOY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.57K Followers

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:CLLKF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 22, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Representatives

Erik Gatenholm - President, Chief Executive Officer

Jacob Thordenberg - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ulrik Trattner - Carnegie

Alex Cogut - Bryan Garnier

Erik Gatenholm

Hello, and thank you for taking the time today. I would like to give you a very warm welcome to BICO Group's 2022 Q4 earnings call. My name is Erik Gatenholm, President and CEO here at BICO. And today, I'm here with our newly appointed CFO, Jacob Thordenberg. The purpose of this call is to present our Q4 financial results and provide a business update for BICO Group. I would like to start off by thanking the entire team for the extraordinary performance in 2022.

It's a great pleasure working with everyone on our team, serving the continuously growing needs of the life sciences industry around the world. And through persistence and resilience, managed the conditions in this uncertain macro economy. 2022 has certainly been a turbulent year for many growth in life sciences companies, but I believe that we're doing the right things to steer the business towards a more profitable and cash flow-oriented way of working.

And to ensure, of course, longevity and continuity of our mission. And while many important projects are still in progress, I'm proud to see us continue in the right direction. The products we offer enable the pharmaceutical and biopharma industries develop new treatments faster and safer with more specificity and less need for animal testing.

We're on an exciting journey to create the future of life-saving treatments together with our customers, and we look forward to serving their increasing laboratory tools, reagents and automation demands. Our ambitious goal to create the future of health require us to invest and expand

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.