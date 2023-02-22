ageas SA/NV (AGESF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

ageas SA/NV (OTCPK:AGESF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 22, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hans De Cuyper - Chief Executive Officer

Christophe Boizard - Chief Financial Officer

Emmanuel Van Grimbergen - CRO

Antonio Cano - Managing Director, Europe

Filip Coremans - Managing Director, Asia

Wim Guilliams - Deputy CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan

David Barma - BofA

Nasib Ahmed - UBS

Michele Ballatore - KBW

Steven Haywood - HSBC

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Anthony Yang - Goldman Sachs

Benoit Petrarque - Kepler Cheuvreux

Alessia Magni - Barclays

Operator

Welcome to Ageas conference call for the full year 2022 results. I'm pleased to present Mr. Hans De Cuyper, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Christophe Boizard, Chief Financial Officer. [Operator Instructions] Please also note that this conference is being recorded.

I would now hand over to Mr. Hans Cuyper and Mr. Christophe Boizard. Thank you.

Hans De Cuyper

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you all for dialing into this conference call and for being with us for the presentation of the Ageas full year results. As usual, I'm in the room with my colleagues of the Executive Committee, Christophe Boizard, CFO; Emmanuel Van Grimbergen, CRO; Antonio Cano, Managing Director, Europe; Filip Coremans, Managing Director, Asia. Our new Deputy CFO, Wim Guilliams, who will succeed Christophe as from June 1, is also present in the room. We ended the year with a strong quarter.

Our quarterly net results amounting to €305 million, excluding RPN(i). This result was driven by a solid operational performance in the Life business across Europe and Asia, whereas the Non-Life result was impacted by the severe freeze event suffered in the U.K. in December. The fourth quarter result also benefited from a €147 million capital gain from a successful transaction on our legacy debt instrument, FRESH, which

