Silicom: Edge Solutions Serve A Growing Customer Base

Feb. 22, 2023 9:20 PM ETSilicom Ltd. (SILC)2 Comments
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
380 Followers

Summary

  • Silicom has posted 18 years of profitable results and has not missed quarterly guidance for the last 19 consecutive quarters.
  • Silicom enters the new financial year with a record-high backlog, a strong sales pipeline and a growing demand from a broader range of potential customers.
  • Cautious of management concerns about the economic slowdown and supply chain disruption leading to potential cancellations and order delays in 2023.

Big data connection technology concept.

jamesteohart

As the world increasingly generates and consumes data 'on edge, ' companies with edge networking expertise and offerings, such as Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC), are growing in importance. SILC has been securing back-to-back design wins across a broader customer

graph

One month stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Market leading customers (Investor Presentation 2023)

slide

TAM (Investor Presentation 2023)

graph

Market growth (Grandviewresearch.com)

slide

Market segments (Investor Presentation 2023)

graph

Financial overview Q4 and FY22 (sec.gov)

slide

Annual growth overview (Investor presentation 2023)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
380 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.