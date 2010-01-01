Good As Gold

Feb. 22, 2023 9:23 PM ETGLD, SPY, TLT, IAU, SGOL, PHYS, IVV, VOO, DIA, QQQ, DBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, DGL, BAR, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG
Eric Parnell, CFA profile picture
Eric Parnell, CFA
32.23K Followers

Summary

  • Gold has a history of adding meaningful diversification in a broad portfolio asset allocation strategy.
  • Gold is historically uncorrelated with other major asset classes such as stocks and bonds.
  • Gold has been in a sustained uptrend dating back to the mid-2010s.
  • The gold-to-S&P 500 ratio continues to trade near its lows over the past two decades.

Golden dart board with dart

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Capital markets remain turbulent as we make our way through the early months of 2023. Thus, the priority to manage investment risk through broad portfolio diversification remains as important as ever. And gold is an allocation that has distinctive

Chart

Portfolio Visualizer

Chart

StockCharts.com

Chart

StockCharts.com

Chart

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Eric Parnell, CFA profile picture
Eric Parnell, CFA
32.23K Followers
Chief Market Strategist, Great Valley Advisor Group and Assistant Professor of Business and Economics, Ursinus College

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHYS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investment advice offered through Great Valley Advisor Group (GVA), a Registered Investment Advisor. Great Valley Advisor Group and Stonebridge Wealth Management are separate entities.

This is not intended to be used as tax or legal advice. Please consult a tax or legal professional for specific information and advice. Third party posts found on this profile do not reflect the views of GVA and have not been reviewed by GVA as to accuracy or completeness.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.