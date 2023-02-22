Olo Inc. (OLO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 8:25 PM ETOlo Inc. (OLO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.57K Followers

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Daukus - Vice President of Investor Relations

Noah Glass - Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Peter Benevides - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler

Connor Passarella - Truist Securities

Pat McIlwee - William Blair

Douglas Bruehl - J.P. Morgan

Brad Reback - Stifel

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Shamaley, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Olo Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Olo's Vice President of Investor Relations, Ms. Stephanie Daukus. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Daukus

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.

During our call today, some of our discussions and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of our business, future financial results, including gross margin, operating margin, operating income and operating expense leverage, total addressable market and growth opportunity, including with respect to revenue growth and the allocation of such incremental revenue growth, Olo Pay growth and the growth in locations, guidance and strategy, restaurant order processing trends, ability to increase usage of our platform, including by adding new locations, and upsell, including with respect to our opportunity to expand and our growth in average revenue per unit, and the durability of customer adoption of multiple modules.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.