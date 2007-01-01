Has Housing Bottomed?

Feb. 22, 2023 9:33 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.29K Followers

Summary

  • There was a glimmer of hope in the housing data from January.
  • When housing moves a lot in one direction or the other, it has a disproportionate impact on aggregate growth.
  • Housing is a big slow-moving beast and the basic math on affordability still looks very dreary to me.

Real estate Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

There was a glimmer of hope in the housing data from January. The stock market rallied sharply and there was a lot of commentary about how the economy is headed back to boom time. I am not

Existing Home Sales (Millions)

Mortgage Application Index

House Prices Relative to Owners Equivalent Rents

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.29K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.