Unity Software Inc. (U) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 8:35 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.57K Followers

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Davis – Investor Relations

Luis Visoso – Chief Financial Officer

John Riccitiello – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Cost – Morgan Stanley

Jason Bazinet – Citi

Brent Bracelin – Piper

Dylan Becker – William Blair

Arsenije Matovic – Wolfe

Mario Lu – Barclays

Stephen Ju – Credit Suisse

Tim Nollen – Macquarie Group

Richard Davis

[Call Starts Abruptly] game market in industries and digital twins side of our business. So again, before we go into broader Q&A, maybe you could explain how you kind of see the macro environment playing out for Unity. And then I’ll have one quick question for Luis as well.

Luis Visoso

Sure. So broadly, the macro environment remains surprisingly resilient. If you look at the gaming industry, we’re seeing – our developers are as productive as they’ve been before. They’re producing a huge number of games. Their investment against game development is holding up well. We’re seeing strong DAUs or users in our network suggestive of overall game play that remains strong. And then within the industry side where we reported over 100% growth last year in digital twins, there continues to be very robust demand. And so maybe some elongated sales cycles where people take a little bit longer to decide, but when you’ve got demand far in excess of our ability to supply, we’re in a pretty good spot and we’re not feeling a pinch.

So all in, the market seems stronger. And I’d offer than you might expect, especially when we’re indexing against such unusual years to work from home or learn from home era, but a couple of very specific points. The ads market has stabilized as of the middle of 2022 and continues to be

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.