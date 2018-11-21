MCCAIG

Daniel Snyder: Welcome back to Investing Experts Podcast. I'm Daniel Snyder. Today, we're joined by Eric Basmajian from EPB Macro Research, my favorite resource for all macro research.

In this episode, we dive into the state of housing, employment, inventories, credit markets, and what it means for the stock market. Plus long time listeners of the show know Eric has said, he is expecting a recession. So we follow-up on that call to get his latest viewpoint, and then we wrap up with what sectors and ETFs he recommends for the months ahead.

Now let's get into the interview. All right, Eric. Welcome back to the show. It's so great to have you here. Let's just go ahead and kick things off. For the people who don't know who you are, hit us with like that one to two-minute summary of how you got into investing and starting EPB Macro Research.

Eric Basmajian: All right. It's good to be back with you, Daniel. It's been a while since we caught up. For those who are new to my work, my name is Eric Basmajian. My company is EPB Macro Research. And what we do is we focus on economic cycle trends. It's a little bit different than most macroeconomics that people are used to where people guess the unemployment number or guess the GDP number.

We're not really trying to guess the monthly numbers. We're trying to get a sense of where the economy is going to trend both in terms of growth and in terms of inflation over 6 to 12-month periods. So a little bit longer than what most people are used to.

I got started in the industry on the buy-side of the financial sector at a hedge fund that specialized in equity derivatives. I landed there after my economics background at NYU. So that's sort of the trajectory that that took me here and what we focus on. So I'm sure we'll talk today about where we stand in the economy and where we're likely ahead over the next couple of months here.

Daniel Snyder: Yeah. So we're going to go through all these amazing charts that you brought for us today. And people are going to be able to find those on the share notes page on Seeking Alpha. But you just mentioned the 6 to 12-month look ahead is kind of what you focus on.

For the investors out there that are always trying to look at shorter time horizons, what is your case as to why you focus on the longer dating and leading and lagging indicators and things like that?

Eric Basmajian: My process involves using leading economic indicators or in more layman's terms, just tracking the economic cycle and using those economic cycle trends to translate that into how assets are likely to perform because while asset prices may deviate from the underlying economy for any given period of time, couple of months, even a quarter or two, it's very unlikely that they deviate from the economy over 6 to 12 months’ view because ultimately, the economic cycle will determine profit growth and profit growth will be the driver behind credit and stock prices and company earnings.

So the economic cycle doesn't change month-to-month, but people's opinion of the economic cycle certainly changes on a month-to-month basis. So the reason I try and stay focused on that that more medium-term is because it's not subject to these wild fluctuations. And it actually is something that you can predict with a fair degree of accuracy, whereas the monthly gyrations and the weekly moves in the market and sort of guessing the next NFP number, in my framework, is something that's unpredictable.

Daniel Snyder: And so we're going to be talking about, let's see, housing, employment, inventories, all that in this episode. But what it sounds like a little bit is you're saying that these indicators help people understand what sectors they should be looking to have outperformed within the markets and therefore the stocks within that sector. Is that right? Or am I completely off there?

Eric Basmajian: That's exactly right. And even more broadly than that asset classes. So we can be thinking about since I'm mainly a macro focus. We go zoom out as far as we can. Most people at the head at its core, they have money or they have cash and they first have to determine whether they want it to be in stocks at all or bonds or gold or commodities at its most its broadest choice. And then within those categories getting a little bit more specific.

So if you do want to allocate to stocks, do you want them to be more cyclical and aggressive type stocks or more defensive stocks. If you want to allocate to bonds, should it be more long duration bonds or short duration bonds? Or should it be corporate credit or should it be treasury bonds? There's a lot of choices within that bucket. And similarly for commodities, do you want to be in gold and precious metals? Or do you want to be in oil and copper and the very growth sensitive commodities?

So what I try and help investors do is give them a sense of where the economic cycle is today and where it's likely to be 6 to 12 months from now, so that they can make those two decisions about which asset class they want a preference. And then within that asset class, what sectors or subsectors they want to favor the most.

Daniel Snyder: Yeah. And this is why I'm so excited that you're here on the episode today because I think a lot of investors out there right now are reading about people saying the second of this year is going to be an amazing turnaround. And the recession might only be a soft landing. And now we're seeing the bond market yields are exploding higher, right? There's volatilities back again. We're recording this on February 21st. Everybody's come back from Presidents' Day, and it seems like the market is almost in a free fall, right? So we're kind of like thinking six months out, 12 months out, hopefully, you have some good news for us, but I want to get started by looking at this proprietary data, these charts that you're bringing from EPB in your marketplace.

Why don't we just start talking about, like, state of housing, right? Like, you follow the housing sector. You're always talking about housing – where housing goes, the economy goes, right? What are your thoughts on housing right now?

Eric Basmajian: Okay. So what I think would be most helpful is if I run through maybe three of these charts here and set the stage and then work how housing ties into that because housing is sort of going to be a really important variable here, but I want to first set the stage with sort of what's happened in the economy, if that's okay.

Daniel Snyder: Let's do it.

Eric Basmajian: Okay. So in my process, we track what are called coincident economic indicators. And these coincident economic indicators, you can see in chart three that I brought.

They don't tell you where the economy is going, but they define the economy as it stands. In this chart, we have six variables. We have a measure of income, two measures of employment, industrial production, and two measures of consumption. I didn't pick these indicators myself. The National Bureau of Economic Research, the agency that dates these business cycles, use these six indicators when they make the determination about recessions and expansions because it covers all four corners of the economy: income, production, consumption, and employment, and they are all what we would call coincident indicators.

So what you could see in this chart here, chart #3 in the slide deck is that economic growth exploded higher in the middle of 2021, which coincided with the third stimulus payment. Obviously, this was extremely overinflated growth of 12%, and the economy naturally started to cool with or without any monetary tightening because there's just no way the economy was going to be able to sustain 10%, 11%, 12% rates of growth.

But as you can see, what happened is, as we crossed into 20 22, economic growth was trending at about 3%. Then in the summer of 2 22, economic growth dropped to about 2%. And now November, December and January, the average of those three is about 0.7%, 0.8%.

So over the last year, we've had economic growth sort of staircase lower from 3% to 2% to 1%. And it's important for everybody to sort of stay focused on that 6 to 12-month trend versus taking any single data point as a change in trend. So We've had this staircase from 3 to 2 to 1.

If you go over to the next slide, Slide 4, it's important to know that

A recession can begin before these indicators turn negative, which is why we can't say the economy is really strong because of employment. Because by the time employment turns negative, the economy will have already been in a recession.

So what I'm showing here in this chart is that while the last three months, growth has averaged about 0.9%. The 2001 recession began when growth was about 0.3%. The 2008 recession began when growth was about 0.6%.

If we go on to Slide 5, the 1974 recession began when growth was 3.8%. And it accelerated into the recession from 2.8% to 3.8%. The 1980 recession began at 1.2%, the 19 82 recession began at 1.8%. The point of all of this is that the average growth rate when the recession starts is 1.0%, and that's roughly where we are right now. So growth is decelerating, and we're right in the range at which the average recession begins.

So with that being said, now the question is where does this growth go from here? Because I just articulated that these coincident indicators don't give us any reading on what's to come. They just sort of define what's happened. And what's happened is we've had a very sharp deceleration in growth. We're on the cusp of a recession or recessionary territory. And now the question is, do we fully cascade into that recession here in Q2, Q3, Q4? Or does the economy start to reaccelerate?

In order to make that decision, that's when we focus on leading economic indicators, the most important of which or the one of two most important is the housing sector and what's going on there. The housing sector sort of led this whole trend peaking at the end of 2021 and really being the sector of the economy that's declined the most.

So what's going on in the housing market is that sales volume is slowing very abruptly, and new construction for single family homes is turning down. We're seeing a decline in construction spending for new single family homes. And that's going to continue to propel this downward economic momentum because the real engine of economic growth emanates from that residential construction. The building of new buildings, the building of new apartments and the employment that comes with that.

So we have not seen a significant bottom or a bottom at all in any of the early housing metrics like building permits, specifically single family building permits. And here as interest rates have ratcheted back up in February, almost close to 7% mortgages again, any of these little balances that we've seen in some of these housing data points just for the January reporting period are almost undoubtedly going to be reversed because mortgage rates fell into the high 5% range in January. And that's what gave a lot of housing data, this little pop. It was only one month. And then we saw the rates go back up in February. Now the mortgage applications are turning back down.

So we don't have any evidence that we have a sustained bottom in the housing market. And if the housing market is still moving to the downside, it's very unlikely that these coincident indicators are going to diverge and start moving higher. So I'd be concerned here that we're – that the market is mistaking this little pop that we saw in growth in January as a reacceleration. And when you filter out the noise and look more at the trend, it's a trend that's continuing to descend. And in my view, the economy is going to be in recessionary territory here and not very long.

Daniel Snyder: So what do you say? You're talking about the single family home permits. But I mean, things are changing and evolving within the economy and how we're all living. And what about the multifamily side of it, right? Yeah. We're still seeing a lot of construction happening there. What would you say to people that maybe, like, yeah, sure, how's it been slowing single, but that's because there's a massive transition to wanting to be multifamily even though everybody fled from multifamily during COVID, odds there?

Eric Basmajian: Absolutely, that's right. That's right. That's a really good question. So what I would say is that residential construction spending is the factor that we're trying to target here when we're looking at the housing sector and how that relates to economic growth. And residential construction spending is comprised of three components. We have our single family construction, our multifamily construction, and then we have our remodeling, which is people putting in a new bathroom or a new kitchen into their existing home. Those three categories make up residential construction, which is about an $800 billion category.

Multifamily construction is still rising. The dollar spent on multifamily or apartment construction is still rising. You're correct. However, multifamily spending is only 14% of the total. Single family construction and residential remodeling is by far and away the majority of the residential construction spending. Those – the single family construction is most impacted by housing affordability. And we haven't really seen any material change in housing affordability, particularly with rates going back up close to 7 now.

So it's unlikely that we're going to see a huge acceleration in single family construction. The residential remodeling is mainly driven by general economic conditions, financial conditions, just consumer sentiment, how they feel about the economy, most people generally aren't borrowing money to do remodeling. It for some people may pull out a home equity line and do some remodeling, but it's not impacted by the 30-year fixed mortgage rate. It's really more of a consumer sentiment story, how people feel.

And then the multifamily construction is not impacted by the mortgage rates because big corporations typically don't borrow at 30-year fixed to do one of these projects. They borrow closer to the front end of the curve, and there's a much longer lag time between when those projects are approved and when the construction spending actually happens.

So the fact that construction spending is rising here is more due to the fact that of those three components, it's more of a lagging indicator because it's not – it's going to be impacted on this longer approval cycle as well as the more lagging Fed funds rate as opposed to the mortgage rates, which rose way in anticipation of the Fed doing all these hikes that have materialized over the last six to eight months.

Daniel Snyder: Eric, I'm hoping you can help me connect the dots here. Because housing, we're talking about the pullback in housing. But we also know that the January employment numbers came in crazy strong and everybody was blown away. And employment seems very resilient. And you kind of think about if employment stays strong, then people have money to spend, right? And they're going to spend money on retail or they're going to spend anywhere. You would imagine people are spending on their homes, whether it's a HELOC, or not, right?

Eric Basmajian: Yeah. So that's a very good question. So with that, I'll turn everybody to Page 7 or Slide #7.

And what I did in this chart is I showed the six coincident indicators that we talked about in the first question are the opening part, and I split them into two groups. I split it between its two employment components and its four non-employment components.

So graph in blue, you can see basically income consumption and production; and in black, you can see employment. And as you correctly noted, employment is rising the last two months or the growth rate is rising up to a 2.6% growth rate, which is quite strong and stronger than the average recessionary start, but for sure.

But the non-employment components of the economy, the income consumption and production are actually struggling greatly, where the growth rate has slipped from an average of about 1% to 1.5% to the average of December and January being 0%. So excluding employment, the economy is really on the cost of a recession, if not, maybe right there with average growth over the last two months being basically 0.

So what's unusual about this is that these six coincident indicators that I've split into two buckets to show the divergence generally track together in what the – it's called a circular flow in the economy where if you have more income, then you consume more. If you consume more, you need to produce more. If you produce more, you need more employment. If you have more employment.

So that cycle tends to work together. It's very unlikely for that – for the cycle to break and have employment accelerating while income consumption and production are decelerating. The times that we've seen that in the past were actually the 1970s. And the reason for this, we hypothesize is because of inflation.

When inflation is high, the income consumption and production turn down, but because companies have revenue growth and nominal profits, they hold on to employment or they have this what's called money illusion that they can continue to pay employees when their underlying unit volumes, their underlying productive capacity is really deteriorating.

So in the 1974 recession, employment growth was over 3% when that recession started. So it's not impossible for a recession to begin for employment with employment being strong. But what I would say is that I wouldn't expect the employment market to accelerate from here. I think this is the last bit of strength we're going to see because the rest of the economy is really struggling to maintain positive growth. And it's unlikely that employment will be able to sustain gains while companies are starting to see decelerations and inventory builds up and things that are contributing to worse production.

Daniel Snyder: This is all starting to really click in my head, and I'm sure the listeners as well are starting to see how all the bullet points kind of are taken together and they're forming this image. And is this a state of consumers just psychologically being beaten up, right? Like, the inflation that you just mentioned we have a new CPI. The way that they create that overall number has now changed, and I think they increased the weighting on shelter, which I think was the sticky spot, right? Like, what are your thoughts on what they're doing there?

Eric Basmajian: Yeah. I tend to take the data just as it comes. We – and it's another reason why we have to stay focused on the trends here because as you can see in, if you go to chart 7, the non-employment, the blue line, did in fact, bounce from negative 0.7 to positive 0.7, but we have these adjustments and these seasonal factors that have become increasingly volatile around the COVID period.

Why is that? Well, in December of 2021, we had the significant breakout of the Omicron variant, which caused a reduction in people spending in December. Then you also had changes in the way people shop because of the supply chain disruptions pulling Christmas shopping forward, pushing return schedules out. And this has all distorted some of the normal seasonal patterns, which are still being applied when the agencies conduct these seasonal adjustments.

So the month-to-month numbers have become increasingly erratic and it's important to kind of focus on the trending average. And then the other variable here is that none of the leading indicators told us that the – we would see these accelerations. So that's another reason why we really, at this point, chalk it up as noise versus the start of a new trend.

The last point I want to make on the comment that you just talked about with consumers being beat up about inflation and this gap that we're seeing between employment and the non-employment components, is that the example I would give is if an economy sells 10 cars each for a $1, then the total output is $10. But 10 cars need to be produced, which may require, let's say, 10 people to do that job. They don't want to say you have significant inflation and the price of the car rises to $10 and the economy only sells 1 car. Aggregate output is still $10, but you're only producing one car, but you still have 10 people. You likely don't need those 10 people.

So what happens is the unit volume deteriorates first, and then companies realize that they have 10 employees when they only need to produce 1 car. So what we're seeing in chart 7 is the blue line, which is real incomes, again, real terms, decline consumption in real terms, which is unit volumes, the number of cars or the number of items decline, and production, which is the output of those units decline. And those three components are barely growing 0%, maybe 1% if you want to be generous and grant the January balance, while companies are still adding employment at a 2.5% rate.

So what we're seeing is that inflationary process hold here where the unit volumes have this really sharp deterioration, but everyone's looking at top line and saying, oh, we're still selling the same $10 and it's unlikely to sustain itself. So eventually, what's going to happen is companies are going to right size their employment. And when it does happen, I think it'll happen pretty quickly.

Daniel Snyder: So to make it blatantly clear, you're saying expect more downside from here. On this chart specifically as well, like that that blue line should turn down and then unemployment would take up because of inventories or builds up, companies have to start evaluating their forecast going into this 6 to 12 months looking forward that you're talking about.

Eric Basmajian: That's exactly right. And Walmart said as much this morning. They said the narrative that we hear is that the consumer is healthy, but Walmart who I think knows her thing or two about the consumer, and their transcripts today said that the consumer is I think, in their words, they said extremely pressured. And I think that's a result of the fact that incomes in real terms have been badly damaged by inflation. And that's hurting the unit volume of consumption, number of goods that people are able to consume and that's what really drives the economy. It's the number of goods that people consume, and we're seeing the erosion there in this blue line on Slide 7.

Daniel Snyder: So one of your most recent weekly updates that you put out through your service in regards to the state of inventories, right? You said something along the lines of production growth continues to decline will almost certainly remain under pressure as there is still a huge inventory imbalance for most durable goods. Is this left over from the supply chain issue? Do you think, like, where everybody was double and tripling in order and now they have this inventory and they're waiting for the consumers to come and clear it out?

Eric Basmajian: That's exactly right. That's exactly right. So I'll turn everyone over to Slide 9.

What I showed here is the same six coincident indicators, but this time I stripped out industrial production in blue and then the remaining five coincident indicators in black.

And what you can see is that industrial production is the most volatile, and that's probably expected for most people. And whenever industrial production turns down, we get this soft patch in the economy. That's what happened in 2016. And it happened again in 2019 where the Fed was cutting rates before COVID, if you remember. And the reason they were cutting rates is because of this protracted manufacturing downturn that coincided with the trade war with China.

What we have going on now is we have industrial production declining again, but the rest of the economy is still holding up okay, right, growing at 1.9%. So what a lot of people are doing are the marketplace is they're looking at this chart or this setup and they're running the same playbook saying, well, it's just manufacturing and the rest of the economy is holding on okay, so we may achieve a soft landing here.

However, this setup is not the same as 2016 and 2020 or 2019. One is that the yield curve today is deeply inverted, where it wasn't inverted in those two cycles. Number 2 is there's a very significant monetary tightening underway where there was much less of a monetary tightening underway in 2016 basically no rate hikes at all. I think they did one rate hike.

In 2018, you did have somewhat of a tightening cycle, but in order to achieve what may have been a soft landing before the COVID period, the Fed was already cutting interest rates. So today, we think we're going to achieve the same soft landing without cutting interest rates, but rather continuing to raise them.

The third thing is that you didn't have a protracted downturn in the housing market during those two periods. You did have a minor slowdown in the 2018 period. You had virtually no slowdown at all in the 2016 period. So you have a constellation of variables here that's much different in those two soft lighting periods. And then when you look at industrial production specifically, you have this unbelievable inventory bloat on the manufacturer side. As you correctly mentioned from the supply chain disruptions, the overordering.

And then the fact that people really did think that consumers were going to keep consuming at the pace that they were sort of miscalculating the erosion in the stimulus payments and then miscalculating how much inflation was going to erode people's ability to continue purchasing more goods.

So on the inventory side, you're going to continue to have this downturn in production that we're seeing in Slide 9 here. And then the monetary tightening, the inverted yield curve and those sort of lagged effects are going to come through and impact the black line. And it's going to make this soft landing, I think, more of an illusion than what we saw in 20 16 and potentially in 2019.

Daniel Snyder: Sounds like a bumpy ride. I mean, it comes back to the Fed speakers coming out recently talking about the case of the 50 basis points, right? And that kind of started shaking the markets a little bit, given them all something to worry about. So let me ask you this then.

You talk about consumers continuing to spend the way that they had been spending, I mean, maybe some of that is also psychological that people get used to spend in a certain way. And I think we've seen the consumer credit completely increase to the upside. More and more people taking out more credit. Maybe you can give us a little insight there about that side of the economy specifically and what it means.

Eric Basmajian: That's right. So what we've seen is consumers had a lot of savings after the stimulus payments, but they began to drain down as we moved into 2022 and as the inflation rate started to increase on the goods that they were consuming. And what happened is that the consumers, especially more of the low-end consumers began to deplete those savings, the personal savings rate has dropped to in a 2% to 3% range, just historically, extremely low.

And now, what's going to happen is the savings rate is going to have to rise, it's going to have to start to normalize, and the rate of consumption is going to have to slow down more in line with the rate of income, which in real terms is struggling in the 0% to 1% range. So the inflation rate really eroded the purchasing power of the consumer that sort of caused this excess savings to last shorter than what a lot of these manufacturers really expected. And then what's going to happen is the saving rate is going to rise in 2023 and put downward pressure on the consumption part of the equation here.

Daniel Snyder: What about the credit markets for businesses? Are those showing any signs of incoming recession or anything like that?

Eric Basmajian: Right. So we don't see any disturbances at all in the actual credit market in BBB credit spreads. But what we do see is in the Senior Loan Officer Survey, which is a survey of loan officers at lending institutions, what we see there is they're reporting a tightening of lending standards, meaning that they're worsening the conditions because they don't really want to lend money because they perceive it to be risky.

So a tightening of lending standards, and they are reporting worsening loan demand across almost every category because consumers don't really have a lot of savings. And they are starting to fall behind on payments and delinquencies are starting to tick up in some of the more less creditworthy borrowers, and we're actually starting to see a small tick up in mortgage delinquencies in Q4.

So as that starts to happen, banks become increasingly restrictive on their lending terms and then consumers facing those worse terms become less willing to borrow. So we're seeing a tightening of standards on the bank side, a pullback in loan demand on the consumer side. Really, what's going to happen is it's just all signs pointing towards the consumer is really going to start to run out of runway here. And that's going to impact, again, if you're looking at Slide 9, that's going to come through in the black line here while that production line still stays in contractionary territory. And when that happens, that's ultimately the recession that that most people have been waiting for.

Daniel Snyder: So he's since taken all the time on this episode, just lay out this beautiful inverted roaring ‘20s scenario that we find ourselves in. A little while back, you told us that you are completely in camp that recession is coming. And you know I have to follow-up with you. Anytime somebody comes on the show more than once, I always reference back previous episodes, get the update from you now. It sounds like you're still on that camp, but I need you to just lay it out. Is it hard recession, soft recession? What are you expecting at this moment in time? And what might change your view going forward?

Eric Basmajian: I'll just wrap it up here on Slide 10, and I think we had talked over the summer of 2022. And over the summer of 2022, I think maybe even in an email I had said to you that a recession was basically a foregone conclusion.

Daniel Snyder: You did. You didn't pull the trigger at that point, but you gave me the heads-up.

Eric Basmajian: I gave you the heads-up. And I started at that point, which is the summer of 2022 to outline that I thought recessionary conditions would hit the economy sometime between the October and February window. Now that's in terms of economic reporting data. So we have data through January. We're sort of basically right in the middle of that window now.

And if you look at Slide 10, we've really grinded down pretty close to 0. The last three months, we've averaged about 0.8%, 0.91% growth. And as I mentioned in the earlier part of the conversation, that's right about when recessions start on average is that 1% growth rate level.

So we may have been a month or too early on that window. It looks like maybe we may be looking at February, March, April, it's still hard to say because these things really change once all the revisions come in. And then when the datas– recessions are marked in hindsight, it could end up being December. It could end up being February. But point being is that that was sort of the window that we're targeting or that we were targeting. We've sort of landed in this window now, and we're sort of right on the cusp of recessionary conditions.

Where we're going is still a forecast that hasn't changed, which is we don't have any upturn at all in the leading indicators, which means this downward trend that we're seeing in the growth rate over any three, six-month period that sort of more longer-term trend. That's going to continue. The growth rate is going to move into negative territory. We are going to have a recession. It is going to be a hard landing. And it's always difficult to predict magnitude of a recession because it really depends on what sort of shocks and hidden time bombs that nobody knows about emerge when the recession begins.

But given the fact that the Fed is still raising interest rates into what looks like the beginning of recessionary conditions is one thing that massively tilts the scales towards a harder landing because the Fed is usually cutting interest rates before the recession begins. If, and in most cases, at least pausing or not raising interest rates anymore, and they're actually getting increasingly tight. And based on what the market's pricing in now, we're looking at no easing until really 2020 – end of 2023, maybe beginning in 2024.

So if that really does play out, then this economy is going to be left on its own with growth that in my view is going to be negative and pretty short order here. So that's not a very good setup. I think the market today is – as we're recording this, is becoming a little bit more aware of the fact that that may be the situation we're heading into, and that's not a great cocktail for risk assets.

Daniel Snyder: Eric, on Seeking Alpha here, we have a lot of veteran investors that have been in the market for decades on, but I imagine there's also a few people maybe listening that are newer to the markets and they keep hearing hard landing is coming. It's looking more like a hard landing. What would you say that these investors need to expect within the hard landing scenario if they've never been within one of these before?

Eric Basmajian: Well, I think it's important to know who you are as an investor when you're preparing for those conditions because we're all trying to do something different with our investment portfolio or use the research that I'm providing in different ways. So if you're a 401(K) investor and you're allocating a percentage of your money to your 401(K) every month, and it's going to be there in 20 or 30 years, you shouldn't use hard landing to be fearful and pull all of your money out or anything like that. That's not what I'm trying to do when I'm alerting investors of recession.

A lot of my clients are hedge fund managers or people who do want to be moving in and out of the market on those 6 to 12-month basis or make big portfolio shifts. So it's important to know who you are as an investor. If you're trying to play the economy on a more tactical basis and you're a new investor, it's just expect a lot of volatility. A lot of volatility both to the upside and the downside. And you really have to become faithful in your investment process because the ups and downs in the market will really test how confident you are in the process that you have.

You could be in the middle of a recession and have a 25% rally in the stock market. It's very difficult if you have a pessimistic outlook to not change your view and chase that rally, and then the market falls by 20% in the next couple of weeks. So the volatility really increases the swings in the market can be dramatic. You could have really big rallies in the worst of times. You could have a lot of market events that that go against where you may be positioned. So as the volatility picks up, it's important to sort of reassert the convictions that you have in your process, stick to your process and let the market action do what it does.

Daniel Snyder: That's really great advice. I'm sure somebody needed to hear that. So thank you for that. I do want to start to wrap it up here. I recently grabbed a quote, and I think this kind of summarizes this episode really well because it's actually from you. It's from one of your weekly updates, says I still expect the stock market to make new lows, credit spreads still widen and for interest rate pricing at the end of 2023 to reverse the most recent move higher. That's pretty interesting to me.

That kind of gives us the full layout all at once. I mean, I was just looking today, even the two-year yield was up like 15% over the last 19 trading days or something like that. Like, this isn't normal, right? Like, investors shouldn't be expecting, like, this will continue for the next six months? Should we?

Eric Basmajian: So I think what's going to ultimately happen here is the market is going to continue to make the realization that I think it's realizing today, which is that the Fed is raising rates aggressively into a underlying slowdown that's much more mature and much deeper than what people expect, much deeper than what is perceived by the surface level employment numbers, for example. And the market's going to start to run into some trouble here. And I think that's going to have to start to be reflected in credit spreads. Something that we really haven't seen during this downturn at all so far.

The market has been declining for some time sort of as this economic growth has declined, stock market has followed with it. But for all intents and purposes, it's been pretty orderly. There's been no real major credit event. And those are the things that I think are coming as a result of the economy moving from slow down to recession.

So I think that investors need to sort of prepare themselves for a market that that is, in my view, making a mistake and expectations to change really quickly. So the thing I was thinking about when I was writing that quote was in the beginning of 2008, which was the recession had already technically started, oil prices had increased and the market had renewed fears of inflation. And the market actually began to price in rate hikes at the end of 2008 similar to how the market is pricing in rate hikes, all the way through September of 2023.

And what actually happened was not only did the Fed not hike interest rates, they actually cut interest rates by several hundred basis points. So I think when we're walking into scenarios like we have right now, it's not that the forward expectations could be wrong. I mean, they could be wrong totally in terms of the direction.

So I think that's more of the situation that we're in right now where I think that a lot of these things that we're seeing are going to be entirely reversed and actually go in the other direction as the market comes to realize that these underlying trends are much more recessionary and things that are not really going to be easily shaped by the Fed cutting rates from 5 to 4.5, let's say.

Daniel Snyder: So to loop this all back from the beginning of the episode we were talking about, how the economic cycle leads you to believe what sectors might see outperforming growth within the next few months. Going into a recession, what sectors are you recommending to investors?

Eric Basmajian: Okay. So I'll sort of roadmap it the same way I did by talking about the four major assets classes. We have our stocks, our bonds, our gold, and in our commodities, let's say. Within stocks, I think that stocks should be a relatively underweight portion of your investment portfolio given what I see coming on the horizon. I don't think anybody should have 0% allocation to stocks, particularly most of us who have some passive allocation.

But whatever your strategy is, I think that you should have less equities than you do normally because of the recessionary forecast. Within the equity bucket, however, within the equities that you do have in your portfolio, I think those should be tilted towards the defensives. So that would be your utilities, your consumer staples, your low volatility stocks, maybe some safe dividend payers companies that have lots of cash, low leverage, low debt.

I would avoid the opposites of those, which would be your cyclicals, your high debt, your high beta stocks. And you can find ETFs that have these sort of big broad factor exposures as well. Within the bonds segment, I would want to be tilted towards treasury bonds rather than corporate bonds because I'd be concerned about spreads widening and impacting corporate bonds. So I think that you want to stick with treasury bonds.

If you're very risk, averse, I would want to be sticking towards the front end of the treasury curve like cash or short-term treasury bonds like SHY would be an ETF or IEI would be an ETF. If you have a risk appetite and you want to sort of try and profit from a recession, you'd want to look at some of the beaten down long duration bonds like TLT.

And then within commodities, I would hold a preference for gold, your most stable precious metal, and I would avoid the commodities that that do poorly in recessions, which are your coppers, your industrial metals, and even your oil. So that's sort of the roadmap that I would be using heading into what I think is a recessionary environment here over the next couple of quarters. And that sort of roadmap will be different for every investor depending on how they allocate, but that's sort of the roadmap approach that I would take.

Daniel Snyder: Eric, this has all been really great. It all kind of, like, produces this image that I think is clicking with everybody. Why don't we just go ahead and if people want to get in contact with you, chat with you, read more of your research, see more of your coincident indicators and all the data that you're always providing and updating, where can they find you?

Eric Basmajian: So on Seeking Alpha, I provide two services. I have my full service, which I provide weekly updates on all of these coincident indicators, what the economy is doing now. What happened during the week, any major events that happened. You also get monthly deep dives on all of the leading indicators. You get deep dives on the housing market. All of this comes in video as well as written. And then you also get access to our public chat room and direct message access, so you could ask me questions about the research and how it may apply to investment strategy or ETFs.

But if that's too much, I also have a basic or a light version, which is just getting those weekly updates, which are three to five-minute weekly updates in video form. I think it's a really great place to start for people that want to get familiar with the work that I do. Every single week, three to five-minute update in written end video form, so you can watch in, however, you prefer and it'll give you a really good guide of what's happening in the economy today, where the economy is likely to be, and what assets might be best appropriate for that upcoming environment.

Daniel Snyder: Yeah. I love – I personally love your weekly updates and everything. I'm a part of that service and it's just like, I don't have time to always watch all of the news that coming out on the economy front and everything else like that. So you summarize it very well, and I think a lot of people would enjoy that, especially for the people that are working, they go on time, right? I mean, it's such a great thing that you offer. So we really…

Eric Basmajian: No, I respect everybody's time, doing it in clip form these days, right, three to five-minute clips.

Daniel Snyder: That's right. And let us respect your time I've kept you way too long for this episode. I'm sure people can listen to you all day. But everybody listening, if you want to get in contact with Eric, go check out his service, EPB Macro Research, whether it's the newsletter, the full service. I think you're on Twitter, too. I think I see you on Twitter posting all the time as well.

Eric Basmajian: I do waste all of my time on Twitter.

Daniel Snyder: What's the @? What's the username?

Eric Basmajian: You could follow me @EPBResearch.

Daniel Snyder: Love it. Love it. Everybody got to give them a follow-up. Eric, thank you so much for your time today, man.

Eric Basmajian: Thank you.

Daniel Snyder: Really appreciate the rundown. And we'll have you back on here soon to get another recap of where we are. Hopefully, not mid-recession, but time will tell you.

Eric Basmajian: All right. Super patient, and thanks.

Daniel Snyder: Just a reminder everyone. If you enjoyed this episode, leave a rating or a review under a favorite podcasting app. And we'll see you again next week with a new episode and a new guest.