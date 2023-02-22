Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 8:41 PM ETGibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.57K Followers

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carolyn Capaccio - LHA Investor Relations

Bill Bosway - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Tim Murphy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Julio Romero - Sidoti

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Gibraltar Industries Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Carolyn Capaccio of LHA Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Carolyn Capaccio

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call is Bill Bosway, Gibraltar Industries’ Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Murphy, Gibraltar's Chief Financial Officer. The earnings press release that was issued this morning, as well as a slide presentation that management will use during the call are both available in the Investors section of the company's website, gibraltar1.com.

As previously noted, Gibraltar classified the processing equipment business in the Agtech segment as held for sale with first quarter 2022 results has removed the related revenues and expenses from the processing business from its adjusted results and has taken a fourth quarter 2022 charge to write-down the carrying value of related assets.

Gibraltar's earnings press release and remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures and tables of the reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted financial measures can be found in the earnings press release that was issued today.

Also, as noted on Slide 2 of the presentation, the earnings press release and slide presentation contain forward-looking statements with respect to future financial results. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and the company's actual results may differ materially from the anticipated events, performance or results expressed or implied by these

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.