Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 8:45 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.57K Followers

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Debra Wasser - Vice President, Investor Relations

Josh Silverman - Chief Executive Officer

Rachel Glaser - Chief Financial Officer

Jessica Schmidt - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Maria Ripps - Canaccord

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Lee Horowitz - Deutsche Bank

Rick Patel - Raymond James

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Kunal Madhukar - UBS

Sean Dunlop - Morningstar

Debra Wasser

Hi, everyone, and welcome to Etsy's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Deb Wasser, VP of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Josh Silverman, CEO; Rachel Glaser, CFO; and Jessica Schmidt, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Today's prepared remarks have been prerecorded. Once we are finished with Josh and Rachel's presentations, we will transition to a live video webcast Q&A session. Questions can be submitted via the Q&A chat window displayed on your screen. I'll be reading your questions, and I'll try to get to as many as we can.

Please keep in mind that our remarks today include forward-looking statements related to our financial guidance, our business and our operating results as noted in the slide deck posted to our website for your reference. Our actual results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in today's earnings release and our most recent Form 10-Q and which will be updated in future periodic reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on our beliefs and assumptions today, and we disclaim any obligation to update them.

Also during the call, we'll present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to GAAP financial measures in today's earnings press release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.