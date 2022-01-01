Transocean: Post Earnings Sell-Off Provides Buying Opportunity

Feb. 22, 2023 9:57 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)VAL1 Comment
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.19K Followers

Summary

  • Leading offshore driller reports fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results, largely in line with recently lowered expectations.
  • On the conference call, management tweaked recently provided 2023 guidance but kept revenue expectations unchanged.
  • In absence of earth-shattering news, investors decided to focus on an unexpected $157 million charge related to the company's recent convertible debt issuance and ongoing lack of cold-stacked drillship reactivations.
  • Company expects to successfully navigate the ongoing weakness in the harsh environment markets with contract announcements expected for all harsh environment rigs with near-term contract end dates including the warm-stacked Transocean Equinox.
  • Investors would be well-served to focus on Transocean's strong medium- and long-term prospects rather than expecting earth-shattering contract awards week after week. While speculative investors and traders exiting RIG stock might result in more short-term volatility, I consider Wednesday's sell-off as an opportunity for investors to scale into the shares.
Transocean oil rig ships anchored off Elefsina, Greece

Ion-Creations

Note: I have covered Transocean (NYSE:RIG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Tuesday's regular session, leading offshore driller Transocean reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.19K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.