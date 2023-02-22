Regis Resources Ltd (RGRNF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 8:57 PM ETRegis Resources Limited (RGRNF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.57K Followers

Regis Resources Ltd (OTCPK:RGRNF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Beyer - CEO, MD & Director

Anthony Rechichi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie Research

Alexander Barkley - RBC Capital Markets

David Coates - Bell Potter Securities Limited

Matthew Greene - Crédit Suisse

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Regis Resources Half Year Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I'd now like to welcome Jim Beyer, Managing Director and CEO, to begin the conference. Jim, over to you.

Jim Beyer

Thanks, Paulie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us for the Regis Resources December '22 Half Year Financial Results. I'm just going to be referring to the slide pack, which I think if you're web streaming, you'll see on your screen. I do understand it's a little bit delayed. But -- so I probably wouldn't hear if you've got your own copy sitting in front of you.

I draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2, and now pardon me, ask for it to be on Slide 3. Look, the 6 months to the 31st of December have certainly provided some challenges for us, as not just us, but across the industry. And we are pleased with the progress that's been made during the period. We now feel the company is well positioned to realize improved profit and cash flow margins in the second half of FY '23.

I do apologize, I did mean to say as well that I'm joined this morning by Anthony -- with Anthony Rechichi, our Chief Financial Officer. So having said that, I'll now hand over to Anthony, who is going to give a rundown on a little bit more of the detail on the financials -- the physicals and the financial. Thanks, Anthony. Over to you.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.