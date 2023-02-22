SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 8:58 PM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), SSRM:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.57K Followers

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Hunchak - Investor Relations

Rodney Antal - President and Chief Executive Officer

Alison White - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ovais Habib - Scotiabank

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to SSR Mining's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call. This call is being recorded.

At this time for opening remarks and introduction, I would like to turn the call over to Alex Hunchak from SSR Mining. Please go ahead.

Alex Hunchak

Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining SSR Mining's fourth quarter 2022 conference call, during which we will provide an update on our business and a review of our financial performance. Our fourth quarter 2022 consolidated financial statements have been presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial statements have been filed on EDGAR, SEDAR, the ASX and are also available on our website.

To accompanying our call, there is an online webcast and you will find the information to access the webcast in our news release relating to this call. Please note that all figures discussed during this call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. So please read the disclosures in the relevant documents.

Joining us on the call today are Rod Antal, President and CEO; and Alison White, CFO.

Now, I will turn the call over to Rod for his opening remarks.

Rodney Antal

Great. Thanks, Alex, and hello to you all, and thanks for joining us. We closed 2022 on a positive note by meeting our revised production and cost guidance. Thanks to a solid fourth quarter where all four operating assets were running at a steady state. We started this year

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.