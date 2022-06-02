vm

Last March, I dived into RNW (NASDAQ:RNW) as a fast-growing renewables company tapping into the massive Indian market with strong growth potential. However, I wasn’t convinced by its relatively high valuation and interest burden without a clear path to profitability. It’s time to revisit the thesis after its recent Q3’23 earnings release.

Q3’23 Earnings Update

To analysts on the Street, it was quite a disappointing quarter with its EPS missed by $0.09 and revenue missed by $21.4mn. However, 9M YoY results still demonstrated strength in revenue growth of 23%, with net loss reducing progressively from $77mn in Q3’22 to $49mn in Q3’23 mostly driven by higher total income.

Despite minimal increase in operating capacity from 7.4GW to 7.8GW between first nine months in FY22 and FY23, its total electricity sold increased 26.5% mainly from solar assets. During its earning call, the company also emphasized its expectation of over 50% growth in EBITDA with the entire portfolio capacity being realized throughout the next two years. This will be critical in pushing the company through the profitability line, but achieving short-term profitability is arguably (in my opinion) not essential given that RNW still has many lucrative opportunities to pursue with continuous tailwinds at its home ground.

Meanwhile, its total gross portfolio has also grown from 10GW a year ago to 13.4GW with an approximately equal split between solar and wind power generation - sufficiently diversified to neutralize the seasonality effects. With that, RNW will have to keep up with its portfolio growth to achieve its aspirational 18GW goal by FY2025 without a new equity raise.

9M FY 23 Financials Update (RNW)

Differentiated Business Focus

To me, RNW stands out among its peers not just because of discipline capital management and excellent track record in execution, but very importantly, on its differentiated focus which puts the company at an unique advantage over the long run with higher than plain vanilla return opportunities.

RNW differentiated business focus (RNW)

Among all, Corporate PPAs play the largest part in this opportunity set as RNW signed more than 1GW of new PPAs over the past year (Q3’22 to Q3’23), signifying an impressive growth rate at 175%. Given the higher barrier of entry to this space and net zero targets set by increasingly many corporations with an India footprint, this strategic move allows RNW to create a strong competitive advantage over its peers. Corp PPAs will lead to not just higher margins and returns for the business segment, it could also help to reduce its overall DSO (Day Sales Outstanding) in the effort to improve the company’s financial health. With the growth in Corporate PPAs expected to continue driven by coal-centric grid and cheap renewables cost in India, RNW’s target to achieve 4-5 GW of Corp PPA portfolio by 2025 seems reachable given its historical excellence in execution.

RNW Corporate PPA portfolio (RNW)

Besides, complex projects with the integration of intelligent energy solutions using hybrid energy sources are expected to experience significant growth with increasingly many government tenders under process, in the effort to achieve round-the-clock or RTC power supply. While RNW’s diversified mix of solar and wind energy production has already allowed itself to be ahead of the curve on hybrid solutions with roughly 50% market share in this space, its recent acquisition of 3E is expected to enable further digitisation and optimisation of asset management through the SynaptiQ platform - which highly aligns to the objective of delivering intelligent and RTC power solutions.

Meanwhile, green hydrogen remains one of RNW key strategic and growth projects. It has recently announced an agreement with the government of Egypt to establish a green hydrogen plant in the Suez Canal economic zone for potential exports through ships. Even though the project and technology are still at their early phases with undetermined investment decisions, it is well-aligned to India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission to become a ‘global hub for production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives’. With the government’s latest $2bn incentive plan to promote green hydrogen, RNW could position itself as a new leader in India's hydrogen space with differentiating proposition focusing primarily on exports, or even green fuel for containerships.

Valuation and Financing

On its valuation using trading multiples, RNW is valued at 9.3x TEV/Revenue which is about the average level among its peers. However, it does have a very price/ book ratio at 1.7x compared to a median of 3x - demonstrating its asset-rich quality which is also critical in a capital-intensive sector such as renewables. With those figures, I think RNW stock is appropriately priced for its ‘old’ business model - but the market doesn’t seem to have priced in its ‘new’ business focus which will be lucrative growth drivers with above-average return potential that will set the company apart.

Peer Comps Valuation (Author)

Besides, RNW remains heavy in debt with 81% of debt/total capital and relatively low interest coverage of 1.43x of EBITDA/ interest expense. With the expectation of >50% EBITDA growth over the next two years, interest coverage would be improved thus relatively reducing its debt burden. However, RNW still has an above average quick ratio at a healthy 1.24x figure - which helps to alleviate concerns around its credit health given the massive pool of debt.

Interest Coverage vs Quick Ratio (Author)

Risk

Several types of risk are inherent to RNW’s business as an independent renewable energy provider in the emerging markets. The company seems to be navigating them well with long-term plans as mitigation.

Among them, supply chain risk remains critical amid heightened geopolitical tension between China and India. Although most of its solar modules are still supplied by Chinese companies, their plan to construct 2 new module plants and 1 cell plant is well under way with the 67% completion rate for the first module plant. It is also estimated that 60% of its solar projects under development will be self-supplied.

Besides, interest rate risk is crucial for such a capital-intensive business, especially in the current macro environment with rising rates. Currently, 27.5% of its debts are at a variable rate while 60% of them are only maturing after 4 years. RNW conducted its own sensitivity analysis and concluded that a 100 bps increase in rates will impact FY23 CFe by 2% - which is relatively modest.

Lastly, the Hindenburg short-selling research on Adani has revealed many of its ‘frauds’ as investors lose confidence and start to rethink strategies to invest in India. In my opinion, RNW has been a very well-run company with good governance practice reflected by its highly-scored ESG characteristics. It’s also publicly listed on Nasdaq which requires companies to comply with stricter rules and standards with higher scrutiny. Hence, RNW could be attracting investors who still want exposure to the fast-growing Indian renewables space but acting carefully to ensure high transparency within a company.

In Short

I would recommend a BUY for RNW stock given its differentiated business model focused on value-creation, modest valuation with its price nearing all-time low, and thoughtful risk management and governance. These factors will not serve you well if you seek short-term alpha, hence it will come with 1-3 years' timeframe to realize its unpriced potential.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.